Mark, the elder brother of activist Verydarkman, has shared a troubling video message that has left fans deeply concerned

In the emotional recording, Mark struggled to find the right words and urged the public to pray for his brother, he hinted at a serious situation

Supporters of the controversial activist have since flooded the comments with prayers and emotional reactions. Some also issued strong warnings

Mark Otse, the elder brother of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has sparked concern among fans after posting an emotional video on Instagram.

In the video, Mark appeared visibly distressed as he addressed his brother's followers. He urged them to include Verydarkman in their prayers as they head to their various places of worship.

VDM’s brother speaks bout places of worship while talking about activist. Photo credit@mac_avelli001

Source: Instagram

Mark admitted he was struggling to find the right words, describing the situation as difficult and emotionally overwhelming.

He added that he would not reveal too much, acknowledging that many fans had pressing questions.

He also noted that his brother had not posted any video content online for two days, further fuelling speculation.

Fans react with worry and demand clarity

Fans of the activist expressed their deep concern in the comment section, calling for prayers and insisting that nothing must happen to their favourite internet personality.

VDM’s brother, Mark, tells his fans what to do for him. Photo credit@mac_avelli001

Source: Instagram

While some fans sought clarity, asking if Verydarkman was ill or had been arrested again, others criticised Mark for not being more transparent.

This isn’t the first time alarm has been raised about Verydarkman’s whereabouts.

Months ago, his close friend, Dkokopee, alerted fans that he was missing. He claimed that VDM was in a bank when he was allegedly whisked away by unknown men.

Mark, the activist's brother, later joined Dkokopee to confirm that the activist had been found in EFCC custody.

See the video here:

Reactions on Mark's video about VDM

Legit.ng compiled the comments made by fans of the activist and his brother about the viral video. Here are a few reactions below:

@emeka.jacobs wrote:

"What's really going on? I've been worried for days now. God please protect him."

@blessing 453258 said:

"God will continue to protect him. God bless and keep safe."

@lorres P_ joel reacted:

"whosoever waiting for his downfall shall fall before him haha nothing must wrong with VDM oo God forbid I pray for God's protection over is life olorun majemu please help us guide over him is the only person we'll have."

@IsaacEm40761312 stated:

"Nothing go do verydarkman .Na gallant soldier. So he go surely stand tall."

@Er0r_404 shared:

"He'll post a video when a scandal happens. Is he sick or is he arrested tell us so we know how to make the prayer."

Verydarkman calls out EFCC

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman was not happy about what the chairman of the EFCC said on national television.

Olanipekun Olukoyede, EFCC boss had granted an interview, and spoken about fair hearing.

He asked people should refrain from condemning Tompolo until his case was fully investigated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng