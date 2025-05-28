Speed Darlington's former lawyer Stan Alieke has reacted to a viral video of the rapper, who made shocking claims

The rapper allegedly stated in a viral video that he once slept with a 15-year-old, and while he tried to make light of it, the video has gained massive traction

Stan however, shared his two cents on the situation through a social media post that has generated a buzz online

Nigerian lawyer, Stan Alieke, who used to represent Rapper Sped Darlington has broken his silence after he made shocking claim.

Speedy made a video on May 27, 2025, where he allegedly admitted to sleeping with a 15-year-old minor in a hotel room, with claims that "she messed up the sheets."

Stan Alieke reacts to Speed Darlington's recent claims. Credit: @stanalieke, @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

He then made another video to apologise, claiming it to be cruise and that he was only promoting his music and seeking attention via controversy.

Stan, his former lawyer, got a whiff of the post and went online to share a cryptic post about the situation.

Stan Alieke said:

"To whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad. African proverb. The fly that do not listen to advice will always follow corpse to the gave -another African porverb."

See the post below:

Reactions to Stan Alieke's comment on Speed Darlington

Read some reactions as compiled by some netizens below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"This kin speedy behavior is why so many people can’t live abroad cos they know they can’t get away with their evu doings over there! Speedy defo came back home to be a nuizanze."

@sir_prince01 said:

"Anyways he enjoyed his stays in detention! Let him return there!!!!"

@veevogee said:

"The best thing this lawyer ever did was to leave this stu0bborn client."

@ksolo_hitz said:

"The fact he said it’s PR for mumu music wey nobody dey listen to baffles me. Talks too much and his followers will call it cruise. Make dat cruise scatter una mouth."

@chi_beke_chi said:

"This time we all support his arrest."

@inftasanguine said:

"Speed Darlington has to do jail. The ease at which those words fell out of his mouth is very telling 😂."

@olowoone said:

"The lawyer saw that the client was a madman and quickly flee."

Speed Darlington's former lawyer reacts to his new online drama. Credit: @stanalieke

Source: Instagram

@nonymacjossy said:

"My brother, don't even stress yourself on this one. A client that knows better than his lawyer should represent himself."

@ebukasm said:

"Nah wa ooo. Person no blow for Yankee; Naija wey come dey manage am; he still wan spoil him small image for here… stubbornness and anyhowness is not a good way of life. Nah wa ooo."

@riichgonzalez said:

"If I was a lawyer, I wouldn't want to defend someone like Akpi. The guy nor dey hear word."

@iam_macfour said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 that first proverb got me rolling on the ground."

Speed Darlington's former lawyer shares rapper's plans

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the legal counsel to Speed Darlington, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, released an official statement detailing reasons he was rearrested.

Alieke mentioned that Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called by his fans was picked up on the order of the Deputy Inspector General of Police

Speed Darlington was picked up on Wednesday, November 27 for jumping bail, Alieke claimed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng