Former Super Eagles forward Obinna Nsofor explains why Victor Osimhen must leave Galatasaray

Nsofor believes that Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world, but needs a big club to thrive in

The Galatasaray star is not short of options, as multiple top European clubs have shown interest

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Obinna Nsofor has advised Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray to help him reach the status his talent deserves.

Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray was unplanned. He joined the club as a stopgap in the summer of 2024 after failing to secure a move away from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen has top European clubs on alert ahead of the summer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

His performance, the fans’ love and the club's desire prompted all parties to pursue a permanent move, which was finalised for a record-breaking €75 million.

The striker, despite just joining the club permanently, continues to attract interest from top European clubs, many of whom are ready to invest big.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Arsenal, and, most recently, Real Madrid, reportedly at Jose Mourinho’s request, are all interested.

Osimhen has three years left on his Galatasaray contract, and any club willing to sign him would pay above €100 million and offer a huge salary package.

Nsofor tells Osimhen to leave Galatasaray

Former Inter Milan striker Obinna Nsofor has advised Osimhen to leave Galatasaray and join a club that can make him the best striker in the world.

Nsofor claimed that Osimhen has achieved everything at Galatasaray and needs a club competing for the UEFA Champions League to take him to the top

“Victor Osimhen has done enough at Galatasaray. If he truly wants to become the best striker in the world, then he must move to a club that can compete seriously for the UEFA Champions League,” he told Brila FM.

“Right now, the only thing separating him from the very top is winning at the highest level in Europe.”

He clarified that this statement is not meant to disrespect Galatasaray, which he said are a top club, but are not favourites for the UCL, and is why Osimhen needs to move on.

“Galatasaray is a big club, nobody can deny that, but when you talk about clubs expected to win the UEFA Champions League, they are not among the favourites,” he added.

Obinna Nsofor advises Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray. Photo by Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

“Osimhen is already at the level where he should be competing with the very best strikers every single season.”

Osimhen finished the 2035/26 season with 22 goals and eight assists, taking his tally for the club to 59 goals and 16 assists in 74 matches, as noted by Transfermarkt.

He has won two Turkish Super League titles and the Ziraat Turkish Cup in his two seasons. He has won the Golden Boot, goal of the season and the league's best player award.

Utaka tells Osimhen to join Real Madrid

Legit.ng previously reported that John Utaka advised Osimhen to join Real Madrid if the opportunity to move to the Spanish capital arises.

The former Super Eagles striker cited the ability to win big trophies and financial growth as reasons to accept if truly Jose Mourinho is interested in him.

Source: Legit.ng