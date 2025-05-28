Popular on-air personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to a viral video of Speed Darlington, who made shocking claims

Speed Darlington stated allegedly in a viral video that he once slept with a 15-year-old, and while he tried to make light of it, the video has gained massive traction

Daddy Freeze, however, shared his two cents on the situation and suggested actions to be taken by the singer

Nigerian on-air personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has expressed his uneasiness concerning rapper Speed Darlington's latest revelation.

The singer made a video on May 27, 2025, where he allegedly admitted to sleeping with a 15-year-old minor in a hotel room, with claims that "she messed up the sheets."

Daddy Freeze asks Speed Darlington to apologize over his alleged statement concerning a minor. Credit: @daddyfreeze, @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

While he thought it was worthy of a joke, the clip began to attract tons of attention from online users, including Daddy Freeze, who shared a lengthy post concerning the situation.

According to him, Akpi should not be making light of such, especially in a world where the average girl-child goes through so much.

He advised him to turn himself in and apologise if he was joking, but if he was not, he needs to turn himself in.

Daddy Freeze captioned his post thus:

"Dear Speed Darlington Aka Akpi, I personally believe you should be in a pensive mood right now, either apologizing for an irksome joke (if you were just fooling around), or turning yourself in for a self admitted felony. Not trying to muddy the waters on this issue, by doing a pedestrian give away of N3,000 each for 10 people! To buy what exactly, Okin biscuit and caprisone?"

"There is no playing with ambiguity here, what you did was totally unlawful and the fact that you are bereft of remorse is an indication of the depths of depravity you have sunken into. In your desperate bid to ‘create content’, what exactly are you teaching your fans to do?"

"Emulate what you boastfully claimed to have done to a m!nor without any recourse to reasoning, while live-streaming to a global audience?🙄 Brother, your inability to fathom the consequences of your unguarded utterances, leaves me distraught at the degenerate state of your cognitive function."

Watch the video here:

See another video here:

Many react to Daddy Freeze's comment on Akpi

Legit.ng compiled some reactions by netizens below:

@chefbraakman said:

"R*pe jokes will never be funny! Never!"

@marriageclinic_ibisslove said:

"Let the law help him to voice out louder since he has the gift of talking too much."

@isaacfayoseoriginal_ said:

"@nigeriapoliceforce we don’t have to teach you your job. This is a pedo that need to be picked up immediately. We can’t allow our society to going on like this unchecked."

@favourclement5 said:

"Apologize keh? Someone openly confessed to a crime you're saying he should apologize. I love speedo but this is terrible act."

Daddy Freeze reacts to trending clip of Speed Darlington. Credit: @speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

@mrcucumbber said:

"I think Akpi has forgotten that he is American citizen and saying something like that will cost him a lot when he comes back to New York. I pray his enemies don’t forward that video to American embassy."

@mr_ivri said:

"People seem to forget this isnt the first time, remember when he went live that they wanted to beat him? If you listen well he was trying to lure a woman's daughter to his apartment and that girl seemed under age too, its a pattern about him."

@sir.b.o said:

"Nigerian senator who 'married girl of 13' accused of breaking Child Rights Act."

@melvinuche said:

"I like how outraged we all are about the possible defilement of a 15 year old. However, our Muslim brothers follow a prophet who married a girl at 6 and defiled her at 9….think about it, without sentiments please."

@holar_piper said:

"Go nd collect two portion of rice jeje ko fe so wole."

@football_highlights_247 said:

"He is creating content and he have evidence because Una no ft bring the girl that he was talking about."

NAPTIP react as Speed Darlington claims he slept with minor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington's viral video, where he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a minor, has gained the attention of the Lagos and Federal Governments.

The Lagos DSVA shared an update on what the body intends to do about Speed Darlington's disturbing claim in the viral video.

Speed Darlington's confession during an Instagram live session has also triggered reactions from many Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng