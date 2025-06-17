Daddy Freeze has opened up on why he stopped going to church and began reading the scriptures in their original language

In the video, the media personality also shared what he faced for standing up against pastors in Nigeria

Daddy Freeze's claims and experience with pastors have since generated reactions, with many sharing their opinions

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has recalled what he faced and the death threats he received years ago for criticising Nigerian pastors.

Daddy Freeze, who recently replaced Nedu Wazobia on The Honest Bunch podcast, while speaking on the recent edition claimed that the death threats he received were extended to members of his family.

According to the media personality, his criticism of Nigerian pastors emboldened others to hold the clerics accountable.

“If there’s anybody who has experienced persecution from Nigerian pastors and their minions, it’s me. They called me derogatory names. I had death threats that were transferred to my family members. That was 10 years ago. And the work I did is why you have people standing up today to the church," he said.

Why Daddy Freeze stopped attending church

The critic known for critising pastors, especially on issues about tithes recalled how he was excommunicated from serving in church after his divorce.

“After my divorce, my pastor tried to reconcile me and my ex-wife but I told him I wasn’t interested. So, I was excommunicated from serving in church events or sitting in the front row. I felt rejected because Jesus never condemned the woman who had been married five times and was living with a sixth man whom she wasn’t married to. I only had one divorce and my church is treating me as if I committed murder.

“So, I stopped going to church and started reading scriptures in the original languages. I started going deeper and deeper into scriptures," he said.

The video of Daddy Freeze sharing what he faced for criticising Nigerian pastors

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

classywigsbybree commented:

"Daddy is such an amazing and intelligent person. He is one of the people that helped me decônstruct the madness of religion. Now I am free and happy. People that don’t listen to daddy freeze have sl0w bwain to be honest."

billionsafrica commented:

"It had to be pain.. I am Not surprised. All of you, just following another man pain. I know you are wounded.. I truly hope you heal."

kebs.ng said:

"I used to be a church boy too, since I stopped and started listening to you I have become more logical when it comes to religion... Thanks for being a good leader to us at FreeNation."

temtemz2023 said:

"DF actually helped me break the fear and condemnation I felt when I didn’t pay my tithe. I paid tithe out of fear back then. He made me understand the principle of tithe. I will always be grateful to him for that."

iamdofficial wrote:

"We plenty for this matter. Religion condemns BUT Christ does not. Stepped away, studied scripture through Jesus’ lenses and veil of religion was removed."

Daddy Freeze reacts to Indian plane crash

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to the tragic plane crash in India.

Daddy Freeze, who paid tributes to passengers who lost their lives in the devastating crash, however, queried which God, people were directing their appreciation to.

The media personality pointed out that Ramesh, who survived the plane crash, is a Hindu.

