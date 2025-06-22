Verydarkman, has finally reacted to the emotional video shared by his elder brother, Mark Otse, concerning his health and absence from the internet

Mark had expressed concern over his brother’s condition, calling on fans to pray for him, his emotional plea stirred panic, as he struggled to explain

Verydarkman made a post to address the concern, but fans were left unsatisfied, they expressed relief, others questioned the tone and content

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to the emotional video shared by his elder brother, Mark Otse, regarding his recent absence from social media.

In the viral video, Mark appeared visibly shaken as he called on fans to pray for his brother, struggling to explain the situation but stressing the need for public support and intercession.

VDM shares reason for being absent from social media. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@mac_avelli001

Source: Instagram

Reacting through a post on Instagram, VDM revealed that he had been mentally overwhelmed and unable to sleep for nearly five days.

He explained that the recurring killings involving herders and farmers, particularly in Jos and Benue, had deeply affected him.

According to the activist, he has been researching the root causes of the conflict, which has left him emotionally and mentally drained.

Verydarkman laments recurring violence in Jos, Benue

VDM further stated that the violence in Jos did not begin recently but has persisted for over a decade. He described it as a recurring cycle, where the same pattern repeats, violence erupts, citizens protest, service chiefs visit the affected areas, and life resumes without real solutions.

VDM's fan react to his post about his elder brother. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He questioned the government’s approach, asking what officials were doing wrong and what could be done to permanently end the crisis.

This comes days after VDM publicly criticised the president and the Benue state governor over their response to recent killings in the region.

See the post here:

Netizens speaks about VDM's post

Here are a few comments compiled by Legit.ng about the post made by the activist:

@match_making_worldwide commented:

"Please speak out if you need help. A closed mouth is a close destiny."

@unclebilly__ stated:

"Omo those pastors and their members now go wan say na the God of their pastor in action."

@signaturesruby shared:

"He should know when to differentiate jokes and reality. You garnered my respect when you handled the last protest with wisdom and tact. I love you guys. May VDM live long and everyone fighting a good course for our nation."

@trust_lee4 commented:

"The fact say this thing nor funny come make am funny well well ."

@11_0five stated:

"Why your elder brother come dey do like last born?"

@b_jayy400 said:

"Una sure say na VDM post that thing so. Family of content creators with good heart ."

VDM replies Davido over outburst

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman lashed out at Davido for shading him after he complained about their expensive lifestyles.

He sent the music star to the gallows and spat tiger nuts at his face.

Fans were divided after seeing the kind of response the activist gave to the singer, who is also his friend.

Source: Legit.ng