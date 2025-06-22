Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has announced the revival of his ministerial work, revealing a new name and direction for his online church

In a recent social media post, Yul shared a fresh flyer introducing the rebranded ministry and outlined what followers can expect moving forward

The announcement left many fans surprised, with some expressing curiosity and others sharing mixed reactions about the actor’s spiritual journey

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has drawn criticism online after announcing the relaunch of his church, months after abandoning it.

The actor, who recently welcomed a baby, initially launched his online ministry, True Salvation Ministry in early 2024 but went silent after holding only a few services.

During its short-lived activity, Edochie claimed to perform miracles, with at least one woman publicly sharing a testimony of healing she received during a service.

In a new Instagram post, the movie star revealed that he is reviving his ministerial work, but with a new direction and name: True Gospel and Eternal Salvation Ministry.

Yul combines Christianity, tradition in new ministry

The movie star explained that his revamped ministry would blend traditional beliefs with Christian doctrine. Referring to himself as both a traditionalist and a prophet, he used a promotional flyer where he was dressed in traditional attire to make the announcement.

This shift did not sit well with many Nigerians online, especially as Yul had previously claimed that God instructed him to return to traditional practices. The news has since sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the spiritual legitimacy of his evolving path.

See the post here:

What fans said about Yul's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actor. Here are comments below:

@chinyereobi4 commented:

"This man been manipulated by strong forces and those forces are always making him an object of caricature, Una go think say him Dey play, cruise,or he’s living I don’t care life, no be small thing dey manipulate this man ooh."

@official_queendee said:

"So because she is launching her business in UK. You are launching a church of babalawo. Her silence has surely destroyed your lives. She be making progress and you be making nonsense. God have mercy on your soul."

@y.e.r.e_ wrote:

"Omo. Who really reasonable Pete Edochie In wisdom and integrity? E be like nurse swap his real children, make una go do DNA test first."

@onwurahadaobi commented:

"May really endured a lot, so this was what this beautiful woman was facing? Thank God she is now free, very unserious man."

@pamela_4_real reacted:

"When the Gods wanna destroy a Person they First make them mad."

@rioke_official shared:

"Let God be God. God can never be mock."

@bittertruthblog said:

"I like as Queen May dey launch business for London while you dey Umuoji dey consult oracle. First do oracle work for Judy first make she begin collect endorsement then we go believe say them call you true true."

