The Trendupp Awards 2025 has unveiled its list of nominees, featuring popular Nigerian celebrities and influencers across social media platforms in the country

Fashion designer Veekee James, skit maker Folagade Banks (aka Mama Deola), X health influencer Aproko Doctor, and TikTok star Peller each bagged two nominations

Other notable names on the list include chess master Tunde Onakoya, Nollywood stars Bimbo Ademoye, Ruth Kadiri, Nancy Isime, Regina Daniels, and socialite Cubana Chief Priest

Another edition of the Trendsupp Awards is on the way following the unveiling of the nominees list

For this year, the TrendUp Awards, which celebrate individuals and brands making significant contributions through social media, recognised notable figures like Tunde Onakoya, Bimbo Ademoye, Peller, Sabinus, Taaooman, Ruth Kadiri, Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli, Regina Daniels, and many more.

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin, who bragged about his million-naira perfumes made the list.

Newlywed influencer and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's wife Priscilla Ojo was also nominated.

The nominees span various categories, such as Instagram, virality, YouTube, comedy skits, and more.

This year's edition themed 'Still Explosive' will honour creativity, engagement, and consistency, showcasing the best of social media talent in Nigeria and beyond.

Seventeen winners will be selected from 104 nominees across diverse social media platforms, niches, and countries.

For the 2025 edition, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Sam Onyemelukwe, Ameyaw Deborah, and Iyabo Ojo have been selected as judges to decide the winner in each category.

Here is the full compilation of Trendupp Awards 2025 Nominees:

Force of Instagram

Opeyemi Famakin

Diana Eneje

Uche Montana

Nancy Isime

Stan Nze

Tomike Adeoye

Force of Virality

Jarvis

Peller

Priscilla Ojo

Papay Ex

Veekee James

Egungun

Brainjotter

Force of X (Twitter)

Asiwaju Lerry

Pooja Media

It Rutie

Daniel Regha

Omotara Lawrence

Pamilerin Adegoke

Force of Lifestyle Content

Liquorose

Neo Akpofure

Akin Faminu

Chioma Ikokwu

Adenike Adeleke

Ola of Lagos

Force of Social Good

Tunde Onakoya

Asherkine

King Mitchy

Aproko Doctor

Randy Peterz

Eric Gugua

Force of Tech Content

Kagan Tech

I am Cypher

Miss Techy

Fisayo Fosudo

Izzi boye

Valor Reviews

Force of The Pod

I Said What I Said Pod

Eden Oasis realty

WithChude

The Honest Bunch Podcast

BTS reality show

Isbae U (Curiosity Made Me Ask)

Force of YouTube

Bimbo Ademoye

Ruth Kadiri

Omoni Oboli

Steven Ndukwu

Maurice Sam

Nons Miraj

Force of Comedy Skits

Sabinus

Omo Oba

Taaooma

Gilmooree

IamDikeh

Folagade Banks

Force of Online Sensation

Regina Daniels

Kamo State

Jay Onair

Chekwas Michaels

Folagade Banks

Shank Comics

Force of TikTok

Peller

Celynukam

Crispdal

Itsyaboymaina

Khloes_gram

Purple Speedy

Force of Creative Arts

Fola David

R0dn3y

Ib Quake

Niyi Fagbemi

Glamour Artz

Hauwa

Force of Food Content

Opeyemi Famakin

Diaryofakitchenlover

Ifys Kitchen

Hilda Baci

Brian Nwana

Tspices Kitchen

Emerging Force

Jo Blaq

Jojooflele

Wanni X Handi

Samuel Banks

Kidbaby

The Trenchboy

Official Gheghe

Skiny Comics.

Force of Collaboration (Brands)

Knorr Nigeria

Bet9ja

Indrive

Fly Air Peace

Lush Hair Nigeria

Tecno mobileng

Force of Influence (Nigeria)

Kie Kie

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Aproko Doctor

Veekee James

Tunde Onakoya

Cubana Chief Priest

Force of Influence (Regional)

Zero Brainer (Tanzania)

Khosi Twala (South Africa)

Hypers Kidsfrica (Uganda)

Boubou Design_ (Senegal)

The Roaming Chef (Kenya)

Mr Ghana Baby (Ghana)

Peller's speech at Trendupp Awards trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller, bagged a significant award at the TrendUpp Awards 2024, which took place in Lagos on Sunday, July 7.

The Trendupp Awards, attended by key players in the entertainment industry, including Legit.ng, saw Peller clinch the “Emerging Force” category.

However, Peller's speech after he was handed his award was the highlight of the event.

