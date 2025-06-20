2025 Trendupp Awards: Priscilla Ojo, Peller, Regina Daniels, Others Make Nomination List
- The Trendupp Awards 2025 has unveiled its list of nominees, featuring popular Nigerian celebrities and influencers across social media platforms in the country
- Fashion designer Veekee James, skit maker Folagade Banks (aka Mama Deola), X health influencer Aproko Doctor, and TikTok star Peller each bagged two nominations
- Other notable names on the list include chess master Tunde Onakoya, Nollywood stars Bimbo Ademoye, Ruth Kadiri, Nancy Isime, Regina Daniels, and socialite Cubana Chief Priest
Another edition of the Trendsupp Awards is on the way following the unveiling of the nominees list
For this year, the TrendUp Awards, which celebrate individuals and brands making significant contributions through social media, recognised notable figures like Tunde Onakoya, Bimbo Ademoye, Peller, Sabinus, Taaooman, Ruth Kadiri, Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli, Regina Daniels, and many more.
Food critic Opeyemi Famakin, who bragged about his million-naira perfumes made the list.
Newlywed influencer and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's wife Priscilla Ojo was also nominated.
The nominees span various categories, such as Instagram, virality, YouTube, comedy skits, and more.
This year's edition themed 'Still Explosive' will honour creativity, engagement, and consistency, showcasing the best of social media talent in Nigeria and beyond.
Seventeen winners will be selected from 104 nominees across diverse social media platforms, niches, and countries.
For the 2025 edition, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Sam Onyemelukwe, Ameyaw Deborah, and Iyabo Ojo have been selected as judges to decide the winner in each category.
Here is the full compilation of Trendupp Awards 2025 Nominees:
Force of Instagram
Opeyemi Famakin
Diana Eneje
Uche Montana
Nancy Isime
Stan Nze
Tomike Adeoye
Force of Virality
Jarvis
Peller
Priscilla Ojo
Papay Ex
Veekee James
Egungun
Brainjotter
Force of X (Twitter)
Asiwaju Lerry
Pooja Media
It Rutie
Daniel Regha
Omotara Lawrence
Pamilerin Adegoke
Force of Lifestyle Content
Liquorose
Neo Akpofure
Akin Faminu
Chioma Ikokwu
Adenike Adeleke
Ola of Lagos
Force of Social Good
Tunde Onakoya
Asherkine
King Mitchy
Aproko Doctor
Randy Peterz
Eric Gugua
Force of Tech Content
Kagan Tech
I am Cypher
Miss Techy
Fisayo Fosudo
Izzi boye
Valor Reviews
Force of The Pod
I Said What I Said Pod
Eden Oasis realty
WithChude
The Honest Bunch Podcast
BTS reality show
Isbae U (Curiosity Made Me Ask)
Force of YouTube
Bimbo Ademoye
Ruth Kadiri
Omoni Oboli
Steven Ndukwu
Maurice Sam
Nons Miraj
Force of Comedy Skits
Sabinus
Omo Oba
Taaooma
Gilmooree
IamDikeh
Folagade Banks
Force of Online Sensation
Regina Daniels
Kamo State
Jay Onair
Chekwas Michaels
Folagade Banks
Shank Comics
Force of TikTok
Peller
Celynukam
Crispdal
Itsyaboymaina
Khloes_gram
Purple Speedy
Force of Creative Arts
Fola David
R0dn3y
Ib Quake
Niyi Fagbemi
Glamour Artz
Hauwa
Force of Food Content
Opeyemi Famakin
Diaryofakitchenlover
Ifys Kitchen
Hilda Baci
Brian Nwana
Tspices Kitchen
Emerging Force
Jo Blaq
Jojooflele
Wanni X Handi
Samuel Banks
Kidbaby
The Trenchboy
Official Gheghe
Skiny Comics.
Force of Collaboration (Brands)
Knorr Nigeria
Bet9ja
Indrive
Fly Air Peace
Lush Hair Nigeria
Tecno mobileng
Force of Influence (Nigeria)
Kie Kie
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Aproko Doctor
Veekee James
Tunde Onakoya
Cubana Chief Priest
Force of Influence (Regional)
Zero Brainer (Tanzania)
Khosi Twala (South Africa)
Hypers Kidsfrica (Uganda)
Boubou Design_ (Senegal)
The Roaming Chef (Kenya)
Mr Ghana Baby (Ghana)
