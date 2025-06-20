Top football stars flooded Olamide's album listening party held in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday night, June 18

Leading the array of stars is Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins, Victor Osimhen, and Victor Boniface

An excited Olamide made a viral video thanking the trio for gracing the occasion, which was applauded by football fans

Victor Osimhen is having a swell time since returning to Lagos, Nigeria, for the holiday after a successful 2024/25 season.

The 26-year-old won the Turkish Cup and Super Lig, with a total of 37 goals in all competitions.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year inspired Nigeria to their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, scoring a brace and netting another goal in the country's 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last March, per ESPN.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates victory during the Turkish Super League match against Istanbul Basaksehir in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

The Super Eagles star, in the company of teammate Victor Osimhen, has been linking up with different celebrities in the music industry.

The 26-year-old has visited Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, Popular OAP Ifedayo Larinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, and most recently the duo of Cubana Chiefpriest and Afrobeats star Davido, per Legit.ng.

Osimhen, Boniface, Obafemi link up with Olamide

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, in the company of Inter Milan legend, Obafemi Martins, turned up for Nigeria rapper Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Baddo, during his Album Listening party.

As seen in a video trending on social media, the Nigerian hailed the trio for gracing the occasion.

Olamide acknowledged Obafemi Martins, popularly known as Obagoal for always gracing him with his presence whenever called upon. He said:

"Boniface, hey. Osimhen, see men.

"Obafemi Martins my gee, thank you so much man.

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide Baddo, receives the Listener's Choice Award at the 2017 Soundcity MVP Award Night at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island Lagos. Photo by: EMMANUEL AREWA/AFP.

The presence of the football stars drew reactions from fans on social media.

@thecostahimself said:

"na baddo dey record by himself🤭."

@franklyICT wrote:

"Normally olamide nah baddo."

@AyoThem"added:

"I never see obagoal with chain before omo."

@KaptainGabby said:

"Men pull up for #Badoo."

@omoobaa88 wrote:

"Baba Normal normal you be the boss of dem bosses."

Osimhen, Obafemi team up

Before Olamide's Listening party, the duo of the Napoli star and Inter Milan legend teamed up during a five-a-side football match, crushing their opponents.

The combination of both players produced results as Osimhen scored a total of four goals within 20 minutes.

The Galatasaray forward took his time to thrill the onlookers, mesmerising his opponents and showing off skills.

Obafemi Martins, known as 'Weapon of Mass Destruction' during his playing days, on the other hand, provided assists for Osimhen before getting substituted.

Obafemi Martins of Shanghai Shenhua F.C. attends a training session in Shanghai, China. Photo by: VCG/VCG.

The former Newcastle star scored 18 goals for Nigeria, making him the Super Eagles' sixth all-time top scorer, per Transfermarkt.

Super Eagles stars celebrate Ighalo

Legit.ng earlier reported that AFCON 2019 Golden Boot winner Odion Ighalo turned 36 on June 16, 2025, and celebrated by hosting a lavish party at his Lagos mansion, which was graced by Super Eagles stars.

Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Frank Onyeka, Peter Olayinka, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika were among the guests, with the former Manchester United star also wished well online.

Super Eagles players honoured Ighalo, who they famously dubbed senior man, by giving him a guard of honour during his entrance into the arena.

