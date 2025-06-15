Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface have taken their friendship with Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, to another level

The duo were spotted at the rapper’s home, where his mother was seen conducting an anointing service for several Nigerian footballers

Football fans have since urged Odumodublvck's mom to pay special attention to the Bayern Leverkusen star, Victor Boniface

Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface are enjoying a well-deserved holiday after a successful 2024/25 season.

Osimhen, who played for Galatasaray, had a standout campaign, winning the Turkish Cup, Super Lig, and the Golden Boot after scoring 37 goals.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Turkish Super League against Kayserispor in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Meanwhile, Boniface helped Bayern Leverkusen secure a second-place finish in the Bundesliga.

Osimhen has reportedly turned down multiple lucrative offers from Al Hilal, including one worth €45 million per season, and is currently being pursued by Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

Odumodublvck's mom annoints Osimhen, Boniface

The mother of Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, conducted a special prayer session for Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Peter Olayinka.

In an Instagram post, Odumodublvck shared how the anointing began with the Galatasaray forward, continued with the Bayern Munich striker, and concluded with the Red Star Belgrade winger.

Following the prayer service, the footballers were served food and engaged in serious discussions, with Odumodublvck passionately addressing the players.

Throughout the gathering, various attendees could be seen listening intently, accompanied by a strong security presence.

Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates after the second goal during the Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum in Germany. Photo by: Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto.

Osimhen, Boniface enjoying their holiday

The Galatasaray loan forward has been in party mode since arriving in Lagos, Nigeria, and his latest party buddies are striker Victor Boniface and rapper Odumodu.

A video shared by the rapper on social media shows the trio enjoying Odumodu’s viral hit, featuring Shallipopi, playing in the background.

The former Lille player has also been staying fit by playing five-a-side matches alongside Boniface and Paul Onuachu.

Osimhen turned heads as he proudly showed off his ₦369 million Lamborghini Urus.

Let them breathe- Adeleye

Sports journalist Gbenga Adeleye has urged fans to let football players enjoy their holidays.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adeleye explained that these athletes had an exhausting season and need extracurricular activities to recover. He said:

"These football players are human and have their own lives to live. Throughout the season, they endure rigorous routines like training, dieting, gym sessions, and strict discipline to perform at their best.

"The only time they get to unwind and enjoy themselves is after the season ends, and that’s exactly what they’re doing. We shouldn’t judge them harshly just because of their celebrity status."

Legit.ng compiled comments that trailed the anointing of the Super Eagles players. Read them below:

Jonasco DE Boss said:

"People wey carry grace already.

"Make she go anoint poor people na."

Anya Augustine wrote:

"No dey allow anybody to dey touch your forehead anyhow, if anyone wants to offer some prayers for you let the person give some distance God is not deaf, Africa we too dey do."

Stephens Bello added:

"Make una advice that guy well. E no dey hear word."

D Doyen Doyen said:

"Hopefully the anointing go clear road for Boniface to score plenty goals for Super Eagles."

Great Bobby wrote:

"While she is anointing every other person once, she should anoint Victor Boniface Ten times, he needs the anointing more."

Osimhen consoles Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has apologised to Victor Boniface for not posting the picture that included him.

In a post shared on X, the 26-year-old joked about the incident, while Boniface responded with a short video of Osimhen making a playful mouth movement.

