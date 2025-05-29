Food critic Opeyemi Famakin is the latest celebrity to jump on the trend of showing off their perfume collection

Opeyemi Famakin shared a video showing his perfume collection as he bragged about no man in Lagos comes close to matching his scent

Opeyemi Famakin's display comes after skit maker Mr Macaroni shared a video of his perfume collection, stirring reactions

Popular food critic and social media personality Opeyemi Famakin has caused a buzz with his recent video flaunting his perfume collection.

Famakin, who bragged about how no man in Lagos could come close to his scent, however, said only those in Abuja and Kano could stand a chanc of competiting with.

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin sparks buzz with perfume collection video. Credit: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

The food critic claimed his perfumes were worth millions of naira.

Sharing a video of his perfumes, Opeyemi Famakin wrote in a caption,

"Consumerism: Part 3 (No Man In Lagos Smells Better Than Me) I dare you to post your scent collection. Tag me, Lets have fun."

Famakin's video comes after skit maker Mr. Macaroni also showed his perfumes collection, triggering a reaction from writer Solomon Buchi.

In reaction, Buchi expressed concern over how such displays set unhealthy standards, especially for younger Nigerians who might begin to compare their lives with exaggerated portrayals on social media.

Opeyemi Famakin brags as he shows off his perfume collection. Credit: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

Buchi also pointed out the importance of prioritising needs over wants, adding that refusing to buy luxury items doesn’t equate to being broke.

Sharing his perfume collection, Mr Macaroni wrote,

"Some of the ones I touched are really good, I didn’t touch some cos I can’t reveal all my secrets."

The video of Mr Macaroni showing off his perfume collection is below:

Below is a video of Opeyemi Famakin flaunting his perfumes:

Reactions as Opeyemi Famakin flaunts his perfumes

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Opeyemi Famakin's bold claim. Read the comments below:

ihemenancy reacted:

"You need to visit my collection ooo .. I smell better than you my guy 💯. I spend money on perfume and hairs."

mide_gifts_surprise001 reacted:

"1 perfume for 3.5millon ! Hope the scent nah ever lasting."

yhemo_lee reacted:

"Lmaoo 6 pieces 3.5? Cheap!"

cubana_whitelion said:

"Lol…. Hype yourself my brother Cus if you don’t nobody will hype you… but maybe one day we should meet."

naturally_chubby_ said:

"3.5 mill for 6 perfume. Shey God no dey see me for line ni?"

n6oflife reacted:

"So Na when I comot hand from owning plenty perfumes una wan begin dey do competition. Nice collection."

the_mustache_guyyy said:

"Do you know who they call The perfume boy? I bring to you."

shayor__

"@opeyemi i’m going to send my collection, but please note i am a lady but i only wear men’s perfume so i really love your collection, they are mostly like mine… let’s compare notes!"

What Ope Famakin said about BBNaija's Tacha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Opeyemi Famakin laughed hard at Tacha over one of her content on social media.

Tacha had made a video where she was pouring a red content from a Champagne bottle.

Famakin reacted to the way she was holding the glass and exposed the real content of the bottle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng