Kaduna state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 19, inaugurated key projects in Kaduna state carried out by the Governor Uba Sani-led administration.

Tinubu stormed Kaduna state on Thursday to commission projects by Governor Uba Sani's administration. Photo credit: @Abdool85

Source: Twitter

Tinubu commissioned the Institute of Skill Acquisition & Development at Riga Chukun, a 300-bed Specialist Hospital at Millennium Square and 100 CNG buses for intra-city commute, in Kaduna state on Thursday.

Presidency confirmed this in a terse statement shared on its official website on X on Thursday, which highlighted Tinubu's visit to the state.

Presidency tweeted:

PRESIDENT TINUBU IN KADUNA: DELIVERING ON THE RENEWED HOPE AGENDA

President @officialABAT is in Kaduna to commission major projects:

- Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, Rigachikun

- 300-Bed Hospital, Millenium City

- Urban renewal + CNG buses and stations rollout

"Subnationals are now capable of doing more. Renewed Hope is working."

Nigerians react as Tinubu commissions projects in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Upon his arrival for a one-day working visit, Tinubu was received by a host of political leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Kaduna state governor Uba Sani; and the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Other state governors present included:

Hope Uzodimma (Imo)

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), among others.

Tinubu was also honored with a military guard of honour by the Nigerian Air Force.

Thursday’s trip, comes hours after he visited Benue state, a hotbed of the recent attacks that left around 200 dead and hundreds more displaced.

Nigerians react as Tinubu commissions key projects in Kaduna

Following the commissioning, Nigerians shared their thoughts on the president's visit via social media. Legit.ng compile a few reactions from the comment section on of the presidency on X below;

@Aluta_Panorama tweeted:

"Governance is far from writing election result against the wishes of electorates."

@JustinChinons11 tweeted:

"Almost all APC governors went to commission project with the president. What a wasteful government."

@malamjibo tweeted:

"Kaduna people we reject you."

@ismailyusuf1070 tweeted:

"Nothing to show."

Tinubu commissions Abuja International Conference Centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC) has been renamed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by FCT minister Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, June 10.

Tinubu commissioned the project and the FCT minister and former Rivers governor maintained that anybody who would use the iconic facility must pay irrespective of his or her status.

Dada Olusegun, a presidential aide, shared photos of the development.

