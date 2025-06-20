Tragedy has hit Nollywood as actress Bakare Zainab announced the demise of her colleague Esther Odeniyi aka Berry White

Bakare Zainab shared the sad details behind Esther Odeniyi's demise, as she requested assistance in contacting the late actress' family

The news of Esther Odeniyi's death has since gone viral, evoking emotional tributes from fans and followers

Fast-rising actress Esther Oluwaseun Titilope Odeniyi, better known as Berry White, has reportedly passed away.

The news of Esther's death was made public by her colleague Bakare Zainab, who shared the heart-wrenching news via her Instagram page on Friday, June 20.

According to Zainab, Esther collapsed in her apartment a few days ago, leading to her death. She also called on anyone who has information on how to get in contact with the deceased's family to get in touch.

"Ahhh Berry, Esther Arike ooooo Eleyi dun mi o I Am Not Quick To Type Rip But Please Anybody That Knows Esther’s Family Should Contact Them, She Slumped 3days Ago And Her Corpse Is Still In Her House. Posting This So We Can Get Information On How To Get Her Families oooooooooo @_berrywhiteofficial Ahhhh Eleda mi oo," Bakare Zainab wrote sharing a picture of Esther Odeniyi on her page.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, on Sunday, May 11, lost two of its members, Johnson Onoriode Ododife and Chigo Gozman in a road accident.

The post of Bakare Zainab shared announcing Esther Odeniyi's death is below:

Fans react to actress Esther Odeniyi's death

Legit.ng captured some of the tributes as many flooded the deceased's page. Read the comments below:

jumokeolagoke_ commented:

"Berry white I still talked to you naaaaaaaaaaa…we talked na 😭please call me if you seeing this Abegiiiiiiii..we love you ..for real .. we do …no make me run mad Abeg."

queenkay_official0 said:

"You commenter didn't see this post before now hun? Fake love everywhere ojo taa ba ku laa dere everybody will love you when you're no more. God pls."

toyasolabint wrote:

"Babe... where are you...common...im hearing something now and its hard to believe."

damilolayusuf793 reacted:

"I did live video with her on Wednesday and she was still saying we should gist and tell people to subscribe to her channel.."

ayodeletemi commented:

"I don't even know her I saw her post on the Aunty Bimbo Afolayan page...May the Lord rest your soul...and give your family to bear this great loss."

kehindeafolabih reacted:

"We chatted till 1am on Wednesday and replied her yesterday morning, I’ve been worried that she didn’t read the message because it’s so unusual and I’ve been calling her to no avail since then… ahhh Yah Allah."

bimboafolayan said:

"I don’t understand she is inside the movie am about to drop and she said we are doing the pr together pls abeg o babe ! I don’t understand abeg."

