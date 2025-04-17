Priscilla Ojo and her bridesmaids were spotted dazzling in their outfits as they created TikTok content

The video showed the other ladies in robes, while the bride rocked a different outfit as they danced together

This sparked joy in the hearts of fans, as they anticipated Priscilla’s other looks for her Nigerian big day

Glimpses of Priscilla Ojo and her girlies have been caught online as fans continue to anticipate more content from the wedding ceremony.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, was spotted fully dressed and ready for her daughter’s big day.

Video of Priscilla Ojo and her girls in robes trends online. Credit: @its.priscy

A video that surfaced online showed the bride and her girls creating TikTok content on her wedding day. The fun video showcased the other ladies dressed in what looked like Adire robes, while Priscy herself rocked a tube corset mesh dress with a matching gele.

The video sparked joy in the hearts of online users, who complimented them on their beauty.

Watch the video below:

Fans predicts Priscy Ojo's first child

Recall, Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux were at a cinema to show support for Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie Labake Olododo.

Videos have also emerged online showing Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's meet and greet with excited.

A video, however, stood out as Nigerian netizens suggested it was proof that Priscilla Ojo and her husband will have twins as their first children.

Priscy Ojo's, bridesmaids' look trend online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@libeks.bcs said:

"Thank God I’m off work today 😂! I’m super ready for this Gen Z Baby’ wedding. @its.priscy your home will be blessed and your joy shall be permanent in Jesus Name. Congratulations Princess."

@oyinade_____ said:

"I just dey refresh refresh since..make my leg no break today ."

@omobewaji_m said:

"We are ready."

@tolu1360 said:

"Popcorn and coke...no rushing please...today na today."

@misyoluwafunto said:

"Finally..I jx dey run to snap and ig since morning 🔥🔥🔥😂."

@swtmhyra said:

"You've got our time and comment today😍😍😍😍😍."

@dwellingworldevent said:

"THE ROYAL WEDDING 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

@theperfectgiftg said:

"Online guests, we open today in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.. Someone say."

@the_nengi_ said:

"Congratulations to #JP2025❤️❤️. May their love be forever ♾️ 💓💓💓. Couple of the year 🙌."

@zainabiremide said:

"Please nobody should block my view abeg 😂😂🔥."

@iamjennifer042 said:

"On-line guest we are readily dressed and sitter pretty."

@debbycanty0 said:

"Na every minute I dey refresh this page like my life depends on it 😂😂😂dem don swear for me 😂."

Priscilla Ojo releases her bridesmaids' list

In a previous report by Legit.ng, preparations were in top gear for the Nigerian wedding of influencer Priscilla Ojo after she did her Tanzanian traditional marriage.

She sent out invites to her friends asking them to be her bridesmaids, and she noted that she would hold a party to that effect.

However, her bestie Enioluwa Adeoluwa's name was not included, and it caused him to react in a playfully aggressive manner.

