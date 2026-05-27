A young man shared his experience as he bagged awards and certificates at Babcock University as a medical student

He shared his experience as an undergraduate and narrated what he did to get the awards and certificates he received

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Samuel Akinola, shared what he did to get awards and certifications in school.

The Babcock University medical student narrated his achievements as he showed off his certificates.

Medical student at Babcock University shows off awards, shares achievements. Photo: Samuel Akinola

Source: UGC

Babcock University graduate shows off awards

On his LinkedIn page, Samuel Akinola shared that he made a decision to become more involved in activities outsides academics.

His LinkedIn post read:

“PATH/PHARM – A Path to “Pharm” Certificates. Last year, after I had just concluded my First MB examination, I made a decision to become more involved in activities outside academics.

“Although I knew I was entering the Path/Pharm phase of medical school—a phase often regarded as one of the most challenging, with an overwhelming amount of material to read and master—I still wanted to contribute in other meaningful ways.

“By God’s grace, I became more active. I volunteered to serve on various committees and sought opportunities to contribute to both my department and my chapel.

“To be honest, I still do not know how I ended up receiving nine certificates, a plaque, and a medal within a single tenure. All I can say is that it is a testimony to God’s grace and mercy. You may see my name written on the certificates and plaque, but I see God’s grace written all over them.

“I am truly grateful to God for this achievement, and I also sincerely appreciate the Babcock University Association of Medical Students (BUAMS) for giving me the opportunity to serve in my little capacity.

“At the end of it all, it seems that this Path/Pharm phase became a path to “pharming” certificates. To God be all the glory.”

A medical student at Babcock University celebrated as he bagged awards and certificates. Photo: Babcock University

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail Babcock University student's awards

Michelle Imohede said:

"Wow this is really impressive, congratulations."

Esther Cookey said:

"Congratulations Samuel Akinola More wins."

Ayobami Anthiny Oluwaferanmi said:

"This is impressive!"

Praise Odesanya said:

"Congratulations my guy."

Bolanta Taiye Zainab said:

"Congratulations!"

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng