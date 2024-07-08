TikTok sensation Peller was specially recognised at this year's TrendUpp Awards in Lagos

Peller, who has gained more attention after linking up with Olamide, bagged his first award as an 'Emerging Force'

The TikTok star's acceptance speech at the award night has, however, stirred confusion among online users

Popular TikTok star and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, bagged a significant award at the TrendUpp Awards 2024, which took place in Lagos on Sunday, July 7.

The Trendupp Awards, attended by key players in the entertainment industry, including Legit.ng, saw Peller clinch the “Emerging Force” category.

A clip showed the moment an excited Peller took off his shoes as he moved to the stage to receive his award.

However, his acceptance speech, in which he expressed his gratitude to his supporters, stirred confusion. Peller spoke the same way he speaks in his content, using poor English grammar.

Peller thanked his colleague Jarvis and his close friend Jo Blaq for their role in his success.

“I no believe I go collect this type of award at this type of age, God do am for me, I no dey do tribalism," he said in part.

Watch the video of Peller at TrendUpp awards

Netizens react as Peller speaks after bagging awards

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

diamonddemola

"I have a quick question: is this how he is in real life or it’s just content creation? Cos if this is him IRL, then there is a problem with Nigerian future."

rrrrrrrrriiita:

"Wait naso he dey speaks truly?"

iamdammyporch:

"Nawa for our award organisers."

insideilorin_:

"Despite the odds, “shout out to Jarvis”.. This boy seems to be very genuine. I love it..!"

oRa__3rips:

"So wait this is really how he speaks."

joshkinng:

"I been think say this bad English na content ooo."

Silva_ojonimi:

"Which content this guy don do apart from doing tiktok live? Never seen a skit from this guy before."

Sir_Khai_

"I no dey do tribalism. Mi o kin se babaláwo We're don wound English."

kingydavies:

"Lol wetin come be this one na, Nigerian always giving award anyhow and to anybody."

daTrickGuy:

"Is this how he talks??? Never seen him speak well oo."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

"Hope say u never go use ritual get 5mins fame Oooo ???? we no go cry o," a netizen said.

