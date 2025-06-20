Nigerian filmmaker Yemi My Lover has shared how singer Olamide did not compensate him for the umpteenth time

The movie star shared how Fuji singer Pasuma intervened in the matter and the outcome of it

Yemi My Lover's disclosure about his situation with Olamide triggered an online debate

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker Yemi My Lover is in the news after recounting his experience with music star Olamide Badoo.

Recently, the movie producer, whose real name is Ayebo Yemi Solomon, was a guest on a show where he shared that he had never been compensated by the YBNL boss for using his name in a song.

Nigerians react as Yemi My Lover recounts the situation with Olamide YBNL. Photos: @actor_yemimylover, @officialpasuma, @olamide

Source: Instagram

According to Yemi My Lover, Olamide was the first celebrity to sing with his name, and he was very happy with it. He explained that if he wasn’t blessed, people like Davido and other skitmakers wouldn’t have also made songs with his name.

He said:

“Olamide was the first to sing with my name, I was very happy when I heard the song, I thanked God. God blessed my name, that’s why people used it to sing, Davido also sang with my name, many people made use of it.”

Speaking further, Yemi My Lover recounted how Fuji musician Pasuma asked him whether Olamide ever compensated him for singing with his name. After responding in the negative, the music star put a call through to Olamide in the presence of the filmmaker.

“Pasuma said: “Yemo, did Olamide compensate you for using your name in his song?” I said no and that I had never met him before, we don’t have each other’s number. Then Pasuma called him on the phone.”

Yemi My Lover narrated how Olamide apologised and told him to collect his phone number from Pasuma so that they could discuss. However, that was the last time he was able to speak with the YBNL boss.

The veteran actor said:

“Pasuma gave me his number and I called Olamide for more than six months and he never picked my call. I sent him messages, he never read them or replied, so I let him be.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Yemi My Lover says Olamide didn’t compensate him

The video of Yemi My Lover speaking about how Olamide did not compensate him for making a song with his name went viral online and it triggered a debate among netizens. Some of them argued that the actor was not entitled to any payment, while others said Olamide should have settled him:

cubani_nft said:

“If una know the kind trouble people for yanke dey enter just because of small issues like this, una no go say this man dey entitled! Ordinary sample wey burna for last last, he paid huge money for it. But as a Nigerian we dey quick support who don blow and shy away from the truth.”

kinggaziba wrote:

“He only used your name as example. Egbon no be you write song for am na.”

dheelyt_ said:

“Well...Na only if Olamide jus wan show love sha..... Coz There is no case here.”

folagbayiii said:

“Settlement koh - chargeback ni.”

ope_alpha wrote:

“Mr Yemi your self entitlement is alarming.”

biyondstudios said:

“Yemi my lover is just a stage name, it's not registered as your name anywhere.”

kimkelvinarmani1said:

“Olamide don play you under 2.5.”

laughinggas5 wrote:

“E don go.”

thepleasureville_lace_empire wrote:

“Yemi my lover is not patent na....”

otp_exclusive said:

“Egbon relax olamide dey busy na why ...emabinu.”

real_padre_of_lagos said:

“Entitlement.”

mide_poundsofficial said:

“@olamide help dis baba abeg.”

keepingupwithphaozee said:

“Rest sir.”

Nigerians react as Yemi My Lover says Olamide didn't compensate him for singing with his name. Photos: @olamide

Source: Instagram

Yemi My Lover calls out Tope Alabi for neglecting him

Legit.ng also reported that Yemi My Lover called Tope Alabi out for dumping him after she found fame.

Yemi claimed Tope Alabi trained under him in the movie industry during the 90s but failed to assist him.

The actor also recounted how he tried to reach out to the gospel artist when he wanted to mark his birthday.

