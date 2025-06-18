Nigerian singer Flavour has recounted how an encounter with PSquare inspired him to become a big musician

While speaking as a guest on a podcast, Flavour shared how a music manager stopped his performance for PSquare to sing

Flavour’s experience and how it motivated him made the rounds on social media, and netizens reacted

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, is in the news after sharing how the defunct PSquare music group inspired his music career.

Recall that the PSquare group, which was made up of twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, was one of the biggest in the Nigerian music scene in the past, with numerous hits and awards under their belt.

Flavour was a guest on the In My Opinion podcast when he shared how PSquare motivated him and his music career.

Nigerians react as Flavour recounts how PSquare inspired his music career. Photos: @2niteflavour, @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

According to the Big Baller crooner, many years ago he was playing on stage and immediately PSquare entered the place, the manager told him to stop playing. Flavour said he did, and he passed the microphone to PSquare before going to take his seat.

Flavour said he noticed the way girls were screaming for PSquare as soon as they started to sing, and he realised that there was a difference in the way they created music compared to him.

The Ada Ada crooner said he started to think of how to switch from being a music man to an artist because he could sing and also play instruments. In his words:

“I was playing and immediately PSquare came in, the manager said ‘Hello, off that thing!’ I switched off and passed the microphone, went somewhere and sat down. Girls were saying ‘wow wow wow’ and Paul of PSquare took the microphone with his voice and just sang ‘This na temptation’, everywhere scattered. So I was like ‘na the same music these people dey do, me dey here with una, una shout like this for me’. I was so cold, I was just watching, they did their thing. When they left, the manager turned and said ‘oya!’ then it started to occur to me that these guys, the difference is they create their own music, they make a sound and go to the studio and record and that’s how it’s done, and you are just a music man. So how do I switch from music man to an artist, that was the difficult part of it and I thought it was going to be easy because I could play, I could sing…but now to create your own sound, where are you going to start from?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Flavour recounts how PSquare inspired him

The video of Flavour sharing how PSquare unknowingly impacted his career made the rounds online, and it raised comments from netizens. Many of them were amused by the story:

Holy_ake said:

“Something must be done differently to make it… accept every challenge and stop thinking everyone is there to outshine u.”

Ujah_bright wrote:

“Motivation.”

Funky1040 said:

“Very natural guy always says it as it is.”

Ritashairglam said:

“And now flavor is one of Nigeria's most recognized Artist just like PSquare.”

Otorroseline said:

“He’s real.”

Slytechi wrote:

“Hello off that thing 😂😂.”

Ebubenna__kelvin said:

“Ijeleeee. Na Peter spoil PSquare, he got jealous 😢.”

Old_and__new said:

“Life is stage by stage.”

Iamoriginal1 said:

“And then you came out and became the best east Artist 🔥🔥🙌🙌.”

Mavmozelle said:

“...and you're not just an artist now. You are a Global Evergreen Artist 👏👏👏. Vision 🙌.”

How Flavour handles female fans

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Flavour opened up about the way he handles women in his life.

The music star was a guest of Adesope Shopsydoo on the Afrobeat podcast, where he spoke about his music.

The 'Ada Ada' crooner explained that he takes it one at a time. He also said that he cannot be greedy just because he sees a lot of beautiful females around him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng