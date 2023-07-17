Veteran actor and singer Yemi My Lover has called out popular gospel singer Tope Alabi, who he said was his apprentice in the 90s

Yemi, in a trending video on social media, recounted how his efforts to reach out to Tope Alabi have been futile since her rise to fame

He went on to claim some gospel singers have worse character than regular people, which has stirred reactions online

Veteran Yoruba actor and singer Yemi Ayebo, popularly known by his stage name Yemi My Lover, is trending on social media over a video of him calling out gospel singer Tope Alabi for neglecting after she made it to fame.

In a trending video, Yemi claimed Tope Alabi trained under him in the movie industry during the 90s but failed to assist him.

Yemi My Lover says he can't remember Tope Alabi ever helping him. Credit: @tope_alabi_ @yemi_my_lover

Source: Instagram

The actor also recounted how he tried to reach out to the gospel artist when he wanted to mark his birthday last year.

He said Tope Alabi did not attend his birthday celebration or send him gifts.

He said:

"I personally took the invitation letter to her office but she neither came nor send any gift to me. She didn’t even wish me a happy birthday but I am not mad, that is her way of life. Some of these gospel singers have worse character than regular people."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as Yemi My Lover calls out Tope Alabi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

kswissluxuryhair:

"What did you do to her when she was working under you? Me i no dey judge anyhow. Na only u talk now we never hear her own side."

tugaoyinlola:

"My strong advice to people is to take care of yourself very well and dont ever expect people to return your kindness to you. It diesnt work that way all the time. Ire o."

officialqueendeb:

"If she wasn’t successful would he also remember her? People should cut Tope Alabi some slack please. Àború Àboyè.."

Rotimi.obe:

"Entitlement seekers everywhere..... Must she do something for you?"

Tope Alabi honoured by US House of Representatives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tope Alabi was recognised by the US House of Representatives during her music concert in Houston, Texas.

The artist, who has been under fire over the choice of lyrics in her most recent song, took to social media to announce her latest endorsement.

Sharing a video from the event, Tope dedicated the certificate of recognition to her creator and hinted that it was a big surprise.

Source: Legit.ng