A video of actor Yemi My Lover in a chit-chat with a content creator is trending

A clip showed the moment a muscular man unexpectedly carried the actor from behind

Yemi My Lover's reaction during and after he was lifted in the air by the man has stirred funny reactions online

Nollywood actor Yemi Ayebo, better known as Yemi My Lover, is trending online over a video of him and a content creator having a street chit-chat.

Yemi My Lover, who made headlines after speaking about his relationship with gospel singer Tope Alabi, was spotted chatting with a young man.

Actor Yemi My Lover expresses surprise as a young man carries him. Credit: @yemimylover

During their chat, the content creator asked the veteran actor how he would feel if his fellow man unexpectedly lifted him in the air.

He responded that he would be surprised. A clip showed the moment a muscular man appeared behind the actor, who was oblivious to what was going on.

The muscular man suddenly picked the actor from the ground like a baby and raised him in the air.

Towards the end of the clip, Yemi My Lover looked amazed as he attempted to fight the man in the funny video.

Sharing the video on his page, the actor wrote in a caption:

"This guy has no respect for elders, Imagine, carrying me like a baby."

Watch the video of a man lifting Yemi My Lover below:

Netizens react as man lifts Yemi My Lover

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ibukun_tayo:

"Una nr dy respect elders o."

letstalktech58:

"Baba was shocked. Baba Dey look around if women Dey pass."

RealEstatefarma:

"Yemi my lover did us dirty that year. This man con make me dey believe say i fit marry mami water."

barsguidian:

"I bet he regret those movies now."

