A video has captured a conversation between Frank Edoho and Peller about his live stream

In the video, Peller asked Edoho to call Wizkid, as he made a request regarding the singer's first son

Fans were left wondering why he made such a request, and they shared their hot takes about the recording, offering advice and opinions on the matter

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and media personality Frank Edoho were recently seen having a conversation online.

The host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, who recently shared how his wife stabbed him in the back, was seen telling Peller that he could call Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Reacting to this, Peller asked Edoho to make the call, as he was eager to be friends with the singer's first son, Bolu.

Frank Edoho bragged about his status and called himself an OG, mentioning that the musician Peller was bragging about had been looking up to him even before Peller was born.

Peller, on the other hand, insisted that Edoho should call Wizkid as he was interested in becoming friends with him. When Edoho asked how old Bolu was, and Peller claimed that Bolu is 17 years old.

Peller wants to be Bolu’s nanny

In the same recording, Peller jokingly stated that he wanted to be Wizkid's son's nanny and expressed his interest in hosting Bolu on a live stream.

Peller added that he would be thrilled if his wish could come true. This came just months after Peller had promised to bring the Morayo crooner on his TikTok live.

He has previously hosted top celebrities singers like Davido, Zinoleesky, Pasuma, and others.

Fans, curious about his next guest, threw the question at him, eager to know who he would bring on next.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Peller's utterance about Wizkid's son

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Peller and Frank Edoho. Here are comments about the video below:

@stark_officia stated:

"lol this one foolish e just dy find every means to connect with wizkid and it’s never going to happen go ask egungun."

@gospel1223 commented:

"Omo see mentality. We no supposed de share country with these people fr. Who are fanning this guy fr?"

@Ayobami_1405 reacted:

"He think say nah small thing to call person big bird, how come you wan see bird pikini."

@happinesuccess said

'This is why wizkid is different to see am hard die."

@ExobizNG commented:

'See how he’s touching Frank while talking.That’s a big disrespect but it is fine. I still feel he is disrespecting him sha"

@YKoluwaseun9 shared:

"Peller fit faínt if e finally see Wizkid. But na by force. Na wa for that Peller sef?"

GehGeh speaks about Peller, Davido

Preciously, Legit.ng reported that the social media financial expert, said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him.

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

His utterance was greeted with criticism by fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it.

