Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Linc Edochie, has stirred fresh drama online after he posted a heartfelt tribute to his younger brother, Yul Edochie, despite the ongoing backlash surrounding Yul's controversial marriage choices.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Linc and Yul were seen warmly embracing and exchanging laughs.

The moment was emotional, a reunion of brothers long divided by online drama and public opinion.

Linc says Yul encouraged him to return to acting after a hiatus. Photos: @lincedochie/IG

But it was Linc’s lengthy caption that grabbed all the attention.

He began:

“Blood is thicker than water. A lot of people don’t know this; it was my brother Yul who asked me to come back to the Film Industry in 2015 after a prolonged absence… Some of the things I do in movies, he taught me because he is a Theatre professional, while I have a passion for it. Love him or hate him, this man remains one of the greatest actors and filmmakers in this country.”

The touching message, which also saw Linc’s wife Yinka joining in with a “Thank you Jesus!!!” and prayers, didn’t go unnoticed, especially by fans of May Edochie, Yul’s estranged wife.

See the video here:

Fans divided over Linc's post

As expected, the comment section quickly turned into a battleground. While some praised the brotherly bond, others felt betrayed by Linc’s open support for Yul despite the hurt May allegedly suffered.

Here’s what some Nigerians had to say:

@constance_onyii:

“No one hates Yul. But what he did to May — the humiliation, the cheating, the public disrespect — that’s what people are reacting to. Stop making him look like a victim.”

@akindabili stated:

“You can love your brother but also correct him. It’s Judy we don’t want, not your family.”

@euphemiahanahera wrote:

“You reminded us he’s a great actor. We know that already. But people turned against him because of his lifestyle choices. Be honest.”

@tina.charles1 reacted:

“Big congratulations on your reunion. Even if I love May, I still love to see peace among brothers.”

@oreyeegbes commented:

“Una too dey allow women divide una. So Yul cause family wahala and now una dey hug. Okay o!”

Fans of May, the estranged wife of Yul, were not happy with Linc's comments. Photos: @lincedochie/@yuledochie/IG

Fans dig up old comments on Judy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yinka, the wife of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, continues to trend online following her fallout with fans of May Edochie.

In response, netizens have been unearthing old posts, chats, and comments she made before marrying into the Edochie family. In one post currently making the rounds, fans dug up an old comment Yinka made about Judy Austin.

The remark came after Yul Edochie shared a photo of Judy in 2023, advising fans to treat others with kindness because life is short. Reacting to the post, Yinka had bluntly stated that Judy’s spirit "irritates her for real."

