Nigerian musician 2baba and his new wife Natasha Osawaru became a new topic discussion on the internet

A video went viral showing the lovebirds in the lawmaker’s government office as the woman shared interesting details about the superstar

Natasha rounding up her speech went on to express her affection for the African Queen hitmaker, triggering reactions

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s new wife Natasha Osawaru has spurred conversations online around their marriage.

In video that has since gone viral online, the Edo star lawmaker was seen in her office speaking highly about the Afrobeats icon.

Natasha introduced herself in the viral clip and went on to disclosed that the African Queen hitmaker was an intentional lover and that he had a peaceful personality.

The lawmaker further noted how proud she was to have the musician as her husband and declared her love for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Natasha Osawaru’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joy_ogiator said:

"He blows me off my mind most times ‘😂😂😂."

you.found.favour said:

"To be veryyyy honest, this is strange… very strange."

__okikiolah said:

"Love is in the air, no be small thing 😂🤭😢."

derahs.imperium said:

"One thing about these honorables, if they whine you ehnnn😂😂😂 I remember my Uncle Sam. I’ve never met anyone with sweet mouth who promises and fails like him."

elo_doll's profile picture

elo_doll said:

"Ekwensu odu ogologo 😩."

doyinjaiye said:

"Funny funny things just de happen this year 😂🤣😂."

lohi.xo said:

"I don’t even understand what warranted this."

eckovista said:

"Unbothered! If blessing CEO fit fall madly in love with IVM! Nothing wey no fit happen again!"

tms_for_love said:

"Speaking about your romantic life in an official space ?? Wonderful!"

naija_beautyhub said:

"She said love you ,he didn't reply 😭."

officialitrendycreatives said:

"Na reality show now?"

the_dammiee said:

"anyways, has anybody seen ifunaya’s story on tt."

omazaura_glam__house said:

"How many of us don notice say people no dey too shout God when again😂😂😂???"

misschidel said:

"Match made from hell 😂."

glory_pearl5 said:

"Two confused humans😂."

omaakatugba said:

"Make we hear word abeg."

preetty_bee_ said:

"Senator Natasha no send anybody mama😂😂."

helloreigns said:

"Them say cane wey dem take flog iyale e dey on top roof for iyawo."

lauretta_egboh said:

"Is this what she's using her parliamentary seat and office to talk about??! Nna ehn....!!!!"

lewis_catfish_farm said:

"Someone said this relationship don turn content🙂‍↔️."

nwaafor2025 said:

"Man to man handshake."

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignites questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

