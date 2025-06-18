Natasha Osawuru, the newly wedded wife of Nigerian music icon 2Baba, has marked her second year in office, with photos from the occasion surfacing

In the images, she is seen walking alongside her husband, 2Baba, with another woman seen holding her as they walk together

Fans were quick to voice their dissatisfaction with Natasha's choice of clothing for the event

Natasha Osawuru, the newly wedded wife of Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has marked her second year in office as a lawmaker.

The politician, who represents the Egor Constituency in the 8th Edo State House of Assembly, celebrated the milestone with an event, attended by her husband and others.

2Baba’s wife, Natasha celebrates her milestone. Photo credit@natashaosawuru

Source: Instagram

In photos from the ceremony, Natasha is seen walking to the venue holding her mother and husband’s hands.

In another picture, she is pictured in a discussion with some guests at the event commemorating her anniversary.

Natasha Osawuru’s outfit causes a stir

Natasha’s outfit for the occasion, which included a scarf adorned with black feathers, a floor-sweeping gown, a jacket, long gloves, and a ring, sparked mixed reactions online.

Fans expressed their displeasure with her look, using memes to mock her appearance. One meme humorously compared her to a dancing masquerade, while others likened her outfit to Halloween costumes or questioned whether it was winter or summer in Nigeria.

2Baba’s wife seen holding singer at event. Photo credit@natashaosawuru

Source: Instagram

Public reactions to Natasha and 2Baba

The couple has often caused a stir when appearing in public, with some fans speculating about Natasha's substance use and questioning 2Baba's relationship with her.

They visited the Esama of Benin a few months to their secret marriage, and fans speculated that they were getting ready to walk down the aisles.

Despite the criticisms, Natasha Osawuru continues to mark her place in politics and in the public eye.

See the post here:

What fans said about the pictures

Reactions have trailed the pictures taken to mark the second year anniversary of Natasha Osawuru as a lawmaker. Here are comments about the photo below:

@euni_mer shared:

"Let's not even lie, Tuface looks good and well taken care of."

@diva_perfumez shared:

"Winter season is upon us."

@thescentsemporia said:

"This one come with full remote control, see as 2baba come be like guard"

@iyee_ehi commented:

"Does she have a stylist? I want to meet he/her right now!."

@omoaladealafia1 reacted:

"How can someone be trying so hard to stay relevant ontop ajeku."

@preciousadikea wrote:

"Is the theme Halloween? What do men really truly want? This her outfit oh Chim."

@valtinbrown stated:

"Heat no dey that side?? I just say make I ask ooo."

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng had reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

Fans were sympatric after seeing the video. They questioned 2Baba's choice of taking the lawmaker as a wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng