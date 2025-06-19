Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s former husband, Olakunle Churchill and his new family have ignited some controversy online

The businessman and his second wife, Rosaline Meurer, alongside their children, visited the popular tourist centre Disneyland

Videos from their lavish, disclosed the moment Olakunle flaunted the amount of money he had spent on trip, igniting reactions online

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has incurred the wrath of some of his countrymen following recent getaway with his family.

In a new series of videos that made the rounds online, the philanthropist was seen with his second wife Rosaline Meurer and their children as they arrived the popular fairytale tourist site Disneyland.

The couple and their children looked ravishing in their stunning outfits as they wheeled their luggage into the lavishly decorated resort.

Further into the video, Churchill displayed a long receipt detailing the couple of items he and his family had purchased in their foreign location, which many online found unpleasant considering his societal status.

Watch the video below:

Video of Olakunle Churchill and family trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu wrote:

"Is this marriage Abi social media relationship."

smart_kids_apparel said:

"Showing off receipt of your purchase is so so ghetto!!! Ewwww!"

bellz_beautyy said:

"But nobody cares though. Everybody get Wetin dey do them, except the jobless ones."

iam_amyzon said:

"If there’s any need to prove this ? Something is definitely wrong or going on."

auntynene_blog said:

"I’m glad they are pushing it through, and also thanks to gistlovers for letting them see the need to prove to us that they’re still waxing stronger in togetherness 😩😩."

jewellery_by_bodyheavens said:

"My own be say internet is never 100% wrong... there is always small small smoke."

biggfish.xx said:

"Their marriage will last forever to the shame of their enemies."

ugogbaolahaven said:

"Celebrities always proving people wrong is a whole lot of work. Omo! To be celebrity no easy."

merita_baby said:

"Precious do pass this one with FFK, we all saw how it ended😂."

casaangeleshair said:

:Congratulations."

sunbim1 said:

"Nothing for haters to say again 😂 They are saying nobody cares but their loved ones cares 😍🔥."

efeehi06 said:

"Just trying hard to prove a point! Abeg enter house."

giran_federal_1 said:

"Which one be nobody cares 😂 Go back and read una comments on her previous posts."

rachelosigwe said:

"Y do u people want this marriage to crash so bad? Wetin this people do una? Nawa oooo witchcraft no pass like this."

lipmaison said:

"See them looking fresh and fine. One day I shall visit Disney land with my kids. In Sha Allah."

mabelalfredlove said:

"I love people who still maintain beauty even after birth 🙌 mother no easy oo God 😍😍."

vivy_axa said:

"If @olakunlechurchill ever cheats on this lady it’s God that will punish him cos this lady is too pretty 😮nd she deserves to be treated right."

vergetea_properties said:

"But even if they are having issues, they will always put on a smiling face."

melvofficial9030 said:

"Ee no go tey , truth go come out ."

kkcosmetics_and_spa wrote:

"Don’t know why y’all want this marriage to end so bad🙄 mind your business."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre made her a very proud mother through his academics.

The politician, known for showing off online, proudly displayed her son's excellent result sheet for the world to see.

Tonto urged her son to keep making her proud, as she also thanked his teachers for doing a great job.

