BBNaija star Phyna has finally reacted to the recent killings in Benue and she called out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The reality show star shared a series of tweets where she condemned the president’s condolence visit to Benue

Phyna’s tweets went viral on social media, and they raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians

Former BBNaija star Josephina Otabor aka Phyna, has lent her voice to the cries for justice after the Benue killings.

About 200 people were reportedly killed in Yelwata, Benue state, by unknown men who stormed the community between Friday, June 13, to Saturday, June 14, 2025. The gory aftermath of the killings was publicised online by online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, and it drew people’s attention to the tragedy.

Days after the tragedy, President Tinubu visited the state, and videos from his visit circulated on social media. The viral clips seemed to trigger Phyna’s reaction as the BBNaija star blew hot on her official X page.

Nigerians speak as Phyna calls out Tinubu after Benue killings. Photos: @unusualphyna, @officialasiwajubat

In one tweet, Phyna claimed that there were no victims in Yelwata, Benue state, because they were all burned alive. She then wondered about the people President Tinubu saw at the hospital. She accused him of only doing a photoshoot.

In her words:

“There were no victims in Yelewata, they were all killed and burnt alive, who are those in the hospital that the president went to visit standing on a red rug🤦🏼‍♀️ @officialABAT why are you doing a photoshoot to make us angrier 😡 Nigeria has failed us 💔.”

See her tweet below:

In a subsequent post, Phyna called for a new Nigeria which she wants to be a part of. According to the reality show star, the hypocrites and animals need to be left behind. She wrote:

“If there is going to be a new Nigeria I want to be there……. Too much animals and hypocrites needs to be left in this dungeon🤦🏼‍♀️. We want a new Nigeria 🇳🇬”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Phyna speaks on Benue killings

Phyna’s reactions to President Tinubu’s condolence visit to Benue over the recent killings drew the attention of Nigerians. Some of them shared their thoughts on what she had to say:

AYDOTCOM called Phyna the female Portable:

Kakanfo questioned Phyna’s claims about all the victims dying:

Mayor of Akoko advised Phyna to respect the office of the president:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

Lulusmooth said:

“She tagged him with her full chest.”

Neethah said:

“The shocking part is that people still supporting this government. Humans are truly one of the wonders of the world.”

Amid_freshoutboi said:

“Instead of some of you to get her message you are here correcting her English whereby deep down you know what she meant.”

Chukwuemeka_duru1 wrote:

“Attack happened in village president de visit victims for capital 😂.”

Elvischibuikem said:

“My man went to visit sick people in the hospital.”

Rosesfabrics93 wrote:

“Even the Benue people are not ready if not why will you send kids under the rain to welcome your president that is yet to resolve the issues on ground are you not supposed to be angry 😢.”

Osi_okhumode said:

“On top 5k bribe or probably a bag of rice 😢 This is so sad 😭 We all know that there were no victims we saw burnt bodies.”

Asudianabanku said:

“My dear, d incident ahbi crime happened in Yelewata- Guam LGA. As of when it happened no casualties were recorded all killed and burnt. Meanwhile Tinubu’s visit to benue state. He didn’t go to Yelewata according to him because of the bad road ,so he ended in Makurdi. My question now is even if there were casualties ,were they taken to hospital in makurdi far away from Guma LGA?? Ahbi which hospital Tinubu go ?? Who are those in the hospital How much were they paid even to act so perfectly???😢”

Odinakachiihekweme wrote:

“What does she mean by there were no victims? Whether dead or wounded, are they not victims?”

BBNaija's Phyna slams Tinubu over Benue killings. Photos: @unusualphyna

