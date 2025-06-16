President Tinubu has issued two key directives to address the violence in Benue State, calling for decisive security measures and peacebuilding through dialogue and reconciliation

The president has tasked Governor Hyacinth Alia with leading reconciliation efforts and urged political and community leaders to avoid inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions

Tinubu emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation between leaders and communities, stressing that peace can only be achieved through collective effort and fairness

FCT, State House - President Bola Tinubu has issued two critical directives aimed at addressing the ongoing violence in Benue state, following a new wave of reprisal attacks that have resulted in numerous deaths.

Legit.ng reported that Benue was recently attacked and many innocent citizens were massacred at Yelewata by suspected criminal herders.

Specifically, the president's firm stance includes instructing security agencies to take decisive action and calling for peacebuilding efforts through dialogue and reconciliation.

Tinubu renews directive to security chiefs for peace restoration

In light of the recent violence, President Tinubu has renewed his earlier orders to security chiefs, directing them to implement measures that will bring lasting peace and security to Benue State.

His directive comes as intelligence officers, the police, and military personnel have been deployed to oversee security operations in the region.

The goal is to restore order and ensure that the cycle of violence does not continue unabated.

In a statement via X, signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, Bayo Onauuga, President Tinubu said:

"The latest news of wanton killings in Benue State is very depressing. We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated. Enough is now enough."

He emphasised that immediate and decisive action would be taken to quell the violence and bring perpetrators to justice.

Governor Alia charged with leading reconciliation efforts

Alongside security measures, the president has tasked Benue's Governor, Hyacinth Alia, with convening reconciliation meetings between the warring parties.

The president has called for dialogue between farmers, herders, and local communities in order to end the ongoing bloodshed.

"This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue," President Tinubu said.

The president underlined the importance of harmony and cooperation between different groups in the state, noting that fairness, openness, and justice would be crucial to resolving the crisis.

Tinubu’s call for unity emphasises that the violence is not just a security issue, but one that requires political and social cooperation.

Political leaders urged to avoid inflammatory rhetoric

President Tinubu also issued a stern warning to political and community leaders, urging them to avoid making provocative statements that could further fuel tensions.

The president warned that inflammatory remarks could exacerbate the conflict and prolong the violence.

"Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings," he said.

Tinubu stressed that leaders have a responsibility to maintain peace and act in the best interests of the people.

His call for restraint from leaders is an effort to create a conducive environment for dialogue and healing.

A call for action: leaders urged to work together

In his address, the president highlighted that peace could only be achieved if leaders across the divides worked together.

By addressing the issues fairly and with a commitment to justice, Tinubu believes that Benue can overcome its challenges.

"Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony," Tinubu concluded.

Benue: Tinubu asked to strongly intervene

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of clerics under the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) issued a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to declare a state of emergency in Benue state following a surge in violence and bloodshed in the region.

At a press conference, the bishops decried the worsening insecurity in Benue and other parts of Nigeria, particularly the Middle Belt, where armed attacks on rural communities have led to countless deaths, widespread displacement, and destruction of homes and churches.

