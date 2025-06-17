Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin’s pregnancy announcement has piqued the interest of some curious netizens

Shortly after the media personality announced her pregnancy with a baby bump videos, netizens dug up an old clip of her at the JP25 wedding

Someone of them had questions about how her stomach was flat at the wedding in April and was now big in June

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin’s pregnancy has sparked a debate on social media.

On Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, the media personality announced her pregnancy with a baby bump video reveal and congratulatory messages started to pour in from her numerous fans.

However, a few days after Real Warri Pikin shared the good news online, some people started to talk. Some of them noted that the actress and comedian, who was a guest at the star-studded 2025 wedding between Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux in April 2025, had a flat stomach at the event.

To buttress their point, photos and videos of Real Warri Pikin in April 2025 at the JP 2025 wedding reemerged on social media. The expectant mum was seen rocking the chosen aso-ebi outfit for the day with her flat tummy on display.

See some of the posts below:

Reactions as people question Real Warri Pikin’s baby bump

The videos of Real Warri Pikin with a flat stomach at the JP2025 wedding in April and clips of her baby bump in June 2025 triggered a debate among netizens. Some of them accused the media personality of showcasing a fake baby bump, while others argued that some women’s baby bump can grow drastically within a short time. Read some of their comments below:

Fragrancesby_tife said:

“She no say make you bring money for diaper,she no come ask for hospital bills from una…wetin concern una Ehnn? If you no fit congratulate her,view and pass na.”

_dee__deee said:

“Some people don’t show till 5 months na her pregnancy yet people they drag her na wa ohhhh.”

Temmy_fas said:

“Transparency ontop person belle.”

Varitiesstoreandservices23 wrote:

“She should be more transparent as how , because she is your family member.”

Adeyosola___ said:

“Is it that people are m@d or something??? She should be more transparent about what exactly? Her life or your life??? As per her parent wey you be, werè😏.”

Sip_with_genim wrote:

“I don't show until 7 months and yes I can relate she can be that flat in April and start showing in June...I remember them my husband use to ask me am I sure Its not fibroid😂😂😂,I kept doing scan every two weeks till I deliver that's for my first child...for my second baby I just accepted that how God created me.”

Lullas_decor_surprises said:

“If my belle no reach 7months nobody fit know I don’t even have one body change.”

Queen_nefreti said:

“Wetin concern anybody with her belle …. If she says she is pregnant , then by thunder … she is!!!”

Olurantich said:

“What about Yhemolee's wife who gave birth after 3 months of their wedding. She did not look pregnant with all her dresses with the corset she had on her traditional and white wedding days.”

Christyfabric7 said:

“My sis didn’t start showing until 8month,so I can relate.”

Amoke1971 said:

“It's possible some will shoot out at 6-7 months in fact some almost to deliver.”

Warri Pikin speaks on her weight loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Real Warri Pikin disclosed the real reason behind her motivation for her weight loss, as she shared a post online.

The comedian shared an old photo of herself with her husband when she was still plus-sized and claimed that it was her motivation.

