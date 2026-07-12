The United States government imposed sanctions on several individuals linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and announced rewards for information leading to their arrest

The "Chapitos", four brothers who inherited El Chapo's drug crime empire, feature prominently on the wanted list alongside members of the Salgueiro-Nevarez Organisation

All six fugitives face federal indictments in the United States for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine and other banned substances

Washington, D.C., USA - The United States government has placed six individuals connected to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel on its list of wanted persons, offering rewards for credible information that leads to their arrest or conviction on drug crime charges against the United States.

Legit.ng reports that the US routinely publishes and updates its wanted persons lists for crimes committed against American citizens and national security interests.

US offers rewards for information leading to the arrest of Mexicans like Guzmán Salazar Ivan Archivaldo, Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, and Aureliano Guzman-Loera. Photo credit: @ICEgov

Source: Twitter

Why are El Chapo's sons wanted?

Three of the six wanted individuals belong to the same family: the sons of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera. Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and his brother Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar are both subjects of an investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Nogales, Arizona, into the Sinaloa Cartel. Together with two other brothers, they are collectively known as the "Chapitos" and are accused of inheriting and consolidating their father's drug crime operations from as far back as 2008.

According to the US government, the brothers coordinated the smuggling of banned substances in shipments often running into hundreds or thousands of kilograms, alongside significant quantities of hard drug, methamphetamine, and ganja, from Mexico into and across the United States.

A third family member, Aureliano Guzmán Loera, was named in a sealed superseding federal indictment secured on December 28, 2022, by HSI Tucson and the Tucson US Attorney's Office before a federal grand jury in the District of Arizona. He faces charges related to conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute. HSI Tucson and the HSI Mexico City Attaché Office have been supporting Mexican government partners in operations to capture him, but he remains a fugitive.

Who leads Salgueiro-Nevarez organisation?

The remaining three individuals on the list belong to the Salgueiro-Nevarez Organisation (SNO).

In February 2023, HSI Tucson and the US Attorney's Office secured a superseding federal indictment targeting 14 members of the group. Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez has been identified as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel operating in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. His relatives Jose Salgueiro-Nevarez and Ruperto Salgueiro-Nevarez are also named as Mexican nationals wanted for crimes against the United States.

HSI and the US Attorney's Office are expected to serve jointly as the investigative and prosecutorial arms of the Department of Justice in pursuing Ruperto Salgueiro-Nevarez's case.

Donald Trump-led US and Mexico strengthen cooperation to combat drug cartels and disrupt criminal activities under a joint security framework. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Why are US, Mexico collaborating?

Mexico has been battered by cartel violence since the government deployed its military against drug crime organisations in 2006, a conflict that has left more than 300,000 people dead.

The United States and Mexico have collaborated on counter-narcotics efforts for over a decade through the Merida Initiative, under which Washington provided military equipment, technical assistance, and security training to Mexican authorities.

View a recent post on X showing that Iván and Alfredo remain among the United States government's most wanted fugitives, with the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offering a $10 million reward each for information leading to their arrest.

The six individuals listed below are currently wanted by America for crimes against the United States:

Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar Aureliano Guzman-Loera Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez Jose Salgueiro-Nevarez Ruperto Salgueiro-Nevarez

View the photos of the wanted individuals here.

US identifies 28 Yahoo Boys

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) listed 28 Nigerian Yahoo boys for deportation on its "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, publishing their names, photographs, and the crimes for which they were convicted.

The Yahoo boys were convicted of offences including cybercrime, business email compromise (BEC), wire fraud, and benefits fraud.

The updated list included several high-profile Nigerian convicts, from Oludayo Adeagbo to Aderemi Akefe, all of whom had received prison sentences in the US before deportation.

Source: Legit.ng