Nigerian comedian Sabinus has lent his voice to the recent killing in Benue state that allegedly claimed the lives of 200 people

The humour merchant took to his social media pages to share a photo of his protest against the tragedy

However, Sabinus’ outfit in the viral photo triggered a social media user, who then complained about it

Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu is making headlines over his reaction to the recent killings in Benue state.

About 200 people were reportedly killed in Yelwata, Benue state, by unknown men who stormed the community between Friday, June 13, to Saturday, June 14, 2025. The gory aftermath of the killings was publicised online by online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, and it drew people’s attention to the tragedy.

Many celebrities started to speak up against the killings, including Sabinus. The comedian took to his social media pages to share a photo of himself carrying a placard with the words “Stop the killing in Benue please” written on it.

In the photo, the comedian was wearing his signature blue shirt and crooked tie as he lifted the placard in the air. See Sabinus’ post below:

Man condemns Sabinus

Shortly after Sabinus reacted to the Benue killings on his social media pages, the comedian’s post drew the attention of an X user, Danny of Owerri.

Danny was displeased with what Sabinus was wearing in the photo. According to him, the public figure wasn’t serious about the situation by wearing his comedy costume. In his words:

“If you're serious about this, you won't be wearing this your comedy clothes. Nothing is comic about this. Please.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as man slams Sabinus over Benue killings

It did not take long for Sabinus reaction to the Benue protest and the man’s condemnation of it, to go viral on social media. Many netizens dropped their hot takes:

Theperfectgiftg said:

“Isn’t that his trademark? If he should dress well you people will still talk..”

Anyaodeh said:

“He has shown support and empathy.....that is what matters 🙏.”

Totes_by_des wrote:

“You guys must see something to say.”

Happy.rugbere said:

“It’s the clothes that will make people stop to look. That’s his brand.”

Stptravelsandtours wrote:

“I don't know what some people want. He is lending his voice now and you're still complaining.”

Efomie1 said:

“Eh no talk, una go complain, eh talk, una still complain!”

Pearlumyyyy said:

“Nigerians will soon correct God Himself.”

Badeinteriorsandmore wrote:

“What if he was creating his own content then decided to use the opportunity to do this?

It’s the effort that counts my country people 🙄.”

Ola_oomoyebi said:

“You cannot please everyone.”

Gloriaehis said:

“Humans are indeed insatiable 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.”

Ovuie_jnr said:

“A very stupid take. That outfit represents him. Wearing it makes more sense to say “Sabinus the person we all love is against what’s happening”. That’s a bigger statement.”

