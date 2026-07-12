BBNaija star Alex Unusual has reacted to the viral video of the recently released Oyo schoolchildren and teachers

The reality TV star questioned why the victims' first public appearance appeared to be a message thanking President Bola Tinubu

She also raised concerns about where the video was recorded and the circumstances surrounding the victims' release

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress Alex Unusual has shared her thoughts on the viral video showing the recently released schoolchildren and teachers who regained their freedom after spending weeks in captivity in Oyo State.

The reality TV star took to social media to question certain details surrounding the footage, saying some aspects of the video left her confused.

Rather than celebrating only the victims' return, Alex focused on the circumstances surrounding the first video that surfaced after their release.

Alex Unusual reacts to the viral video of the recently released Oyo schoolchildren and teachers. Photos: Alex Unusual.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she found it unusual that the children and teachers appeared to be thanking President Bola Tinubu almost immediately after regaining their freedom.

She questioned why that became the focus of their first public appearance instead of receiving immediate care and attention.

"Why is their first care a 'Thank you Mr President' video?" she asked.

The former BBNaija star also wondered why the recording appeared to have been made in what looked like a forest environment.

To her, the setting raised additional questions about the sequence of events that led to the victims' freedom.

She further questioned the official narrative surrounding the operation, asking why no suspected kidnappers were seen if the victims had indeed been rescued.

"And why are they still making the video inside the bush? If it was a rescue, where are the faces of the kidnappers?" she wrote.

Oyo schoolchildren regained freedom after 56 days

The rescued pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State regained their freedom after spending nearly two months in captivity.

Their release brought relief to families and many Nigerians who had closely followed the disturbing incident.

Videos of the victims shortly after regaining freedom quickly circulated online, drawing emotional responses from many social media users.

Read the X post of Alex Unusual below:

Reactions trail Alex Unusual's post about Oyo school kids video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OmogbolahanGanj stated:

"Funny how some of you suddenly lose interest once there's good news. When they were kidnapped, you were professional online sympathizers. Now they're rescued, you've quickly switched to your next agenda. At least pretend to be happy they're back. Drop the performance."

@FearGunn wrote:

"The best way to find answers: Put the name of the forest on googlemap, take a ride to the place, take the pictures of the kidnappers and then post it so others like you can see their faces. As a truly concerned Nigerian with compassion, seeing the captives alive is enough. Thanks"

Alex questions why the abducted school kids' first public appearance appeared to be a message thanking President Bola Tinubu. Photos: Alex Unusual.

Source: Instagram

Alex Unusual wows fans with stunning photos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alex Unusual shared stunning photos of herself in a stylish garb.

The Double Wahala star and brand influencer posed in a pair of wide-legged pants and a bustier

The minimalist look earned her compliments from some fans, who gushed over her physique and style.

Source: Legit.ng