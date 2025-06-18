Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin has finally reacted to rumours about her not actually being pregnant

The media personality shut down her naysayers with a video showcasing her baby bump on her Instagram page

Real Warri Pikin’s online move became a trending topic, and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has reacted to the suspicions about her pregnancy making the rounds on social media.

On Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, Real Warri Pikin posted an emotional video with her family to announce her pregnancy with her fourth child. The news was met with widespread celebration before some critics started to pick her story apart.

Days after Real Warri Pikin shared that she was pregnant, some netizens started to doubt her claims and even dug up videos of her at the highly publicised JP2025 traditional wedding in April 2025.

As more people continued to doubt the media personality’s pregnancy, she took to social media to react.

Real Warri Pikin shares video of bare pregnancy belly

Taking to her official Instagram page, Real Warri Pikin, who is also a gym enthusiast, posted a workout video of herself with her trainer.

However, what stood out in the clip was the comedian’s protruding belly. To clear any doubts, Real Warri Pikin wore a sheer black top to the gym. While working out, she removed the top altogether to show her growing baby bump.

See the video below:

Reactions as Real Warri Pikin reacts to pregnancy suspicions

Real Warri Pikin’s move on social media triggered a series of comments from Nigerians. Many of them were pleased that she silenced her critics without saying a word:

Rkzdrinks said:

“Perfect response!”

bakewithcandy.ng said:

“Where are the doubting thomas 😂😂.”

Kinging_turkey_wears wrote:

“NOW EVERYBODY CAN FINALLY REST 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, na them pics mix,na them dey bring jp25 pics 😂😂,I wonder how people analyse other people's life,but have never one day sat to introspect about thiers😮....I wish you safe delivery 👏.”

Daceluxury1 said:

“For those who had a lot to say, breakfast is served!”

Desewa_aa said

“Una don see am naaaa…awon OLODO. You lot’s dont know that some pregnancy doesn’t show until 6month😂even i could hack my pregnancy at 9 months and you wouldn’t know i was pregnant..i just feel like not everyone’s belly has to be so big ….Congratulations again@realwarripikin.”

Blesynspecial wrote:

“I like as this woman dey confuse her enemies. Next week na her baby she post, next two weeks na her baby dedication 👏.”

Ms_yudee said:

“At first they said her husband won't let her rest, when that one didn't work they said she has a fake baby bump! Can you see that no matter what you do people will look for something to say regardless. Live your life on your own terms!! Just saying 😁.”

Harnuoluwapo_s wrote:

“I love her😂… message successfully passed without even saying a word 😂.”

Rubywoman001 said:

“You people can now see and keep your mouths shut for ever📌📌.Congratulations once again Anita 😍.”

Lateh__ wrote:

“I like as she remove the shirt make Dem film the belle well well. Oya film am film am 😄. Unapologetically Realwarripikin ❤️.”

Iruosjewelrybox said:

“Doubting Thomas 😂😂yall will rest now abi😂😂.”

Martha.effy said:

“They’ll still say the tummy na AI 🤖 Now that you guys are supporting her, who were the ones dragging her🧐.”

Warri Pikin speaks on her weight loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Real Warri Pikin disclosed the real reason behind her motivation for her weight loss, as she shared a post online.

The comedian shared an old photo of herself with her husband when she was still plus-sized and claimed that it was her motivation.

