King Sunny Ade removed his cap and bowed to greet the Ooni of Ife at Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule's 80th birthday

The Ooni delighted guests by singing one of KSA's hit songs as the veteran musician danced along to the performance

The heartwarming video went viral, sparking a debate about Yoruba tradition and respect for royalty

A video capturing the moment veteran musician King Sunny Ade (KSA) bowed and removed his cap to greet the Ooni of Ife has gone viral, sparking widespread admiration and a heated debate about Yoruba culture and respect for royalty.

The encounter took place at the 80th birthday celebration of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule. In the footage, KSA is seen being gently led into the venue by a companion before coming face to face with the Ooni.

Reactions trail moment 79-Year-Old KSA stooped to greet Ooni of Ife. Photo credit@kingsunnyade/@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Rather than letting the veteran singer approach alone, the Ooni broke into song, performing one of KSA's own hit tracks.

The 79-year-old musician danced along with visible delight as the royal beamed and kept singing, visibly enjoying the moment.

The warm exchange drew smiles from everyone nearby as KSA then paused, removed his fila (cap), and stooped low to pay his respects to the monarch before the two exchanged pleasantries. It was a brief but charged interaction that resonated deeply with viewers online.

Ooni of Ife sings for King Sunny Ade at event. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Yoruba royal tradition sparks debate

While many praised King Sunny Ade's display of cultural humility, the clip also ignited a broader conversation about adherence to Yoruba customs around royalty. Several commenters pointed out that not everyone present followed the same protocol.

Here is the Instagram video of King Sunny Ade greeting Ooni of Ife at a birthday party below:

Fans share observations about King Sunny Ade

Here are some of the reactions below:

@corpersdiary_ng wrote:

"Too respectful and humble.. that's the secret of his wealth and longevity."

@oyesanmilekan commented:

"I love the Yoruba tradition for the Oba (king). Notwithstanding if you are head of state, former president etc, we respect our king Nothwitstanding the status. I genuinely love King sunny Ade too. You will love long the Sir"

@ayfade observed:

"Many Yoruba men wear fila/caps without fully understanding or respecting the tradition behind them. When greeting an Oba, a king, or an elderly person, a man is expected to remove his cap as a sign of respect. Even if this man is not well-grounded in Yoruba culture and tradition, he could clearly see King Sunny Adé removing his cap and bowing to greet the Ooni. Yet he remained standing upright with his cap on. That was disrespectful and"

@barhyor_ said:

"Ooni love that track"

@iamtheonethelordhasshownmercy noted:

"Now this is a beautiful old age look.... not baba obasanjo looking like what I don't know"

@mdwarriormike wrote:

"we need to do away with that by now... Most of the Yoruba land kings are illegitimate..they've been corrupted it's NOT the same as in back in the day..that ooni doesn't command respect at all.. na wives he dey collect"

@princebatunde added:

"Uncultured king and playboy king"

Eucharia Anunobi kneels to greet Joke Silva

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Eucharia Anunobi greeted Joke Silva after meeting her at an event.

The AMVCA organisers had staged an event for artistes in the entertainment industry ahead of the award ceremony, and both actresses were in attendance.

What Anunobi did to her colleague generated debate online as fans shared their takes about the two of them.

Source: Legit.ng