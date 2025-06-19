Kemi Olunloyo made a video about Iyabo Ojo and her children after Festus publicly shared his marriage plans

In the video, the self-proclaimed investigative journalist rained curses and made unprintable remarks about the actress and her two children

Fans in the comment section supported Iyabo Ojo and sent the negative remarks back to Kemi

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo’s video attacking Iyabo Ojo's two children has surfaced online.

The video was recorded after Festus, the actresses' son, was asked about his marriage plans by fans, to which he responded.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks about Iyabo Ojo and her children, shares her offense. Photo credit@drkemiolunloyo/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In her reaction to Festus's statement, Kemi claimed that the actress would ruin her children's lives. She further added that Priscilla's marriage to her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, would fail and that she would eventually remarry.

Kemi also shared disturbing predictions, stating that what happened to the late singer Mohbad would also happen to Festus.

She said that Festus’s wife would allegedly take his life, resulting in a police case. The investigative journalist also implied that what had been done to Mohbad would happen to Iyabo Ojo and her children.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks about her spiritual ability

Iyabo Ojo's fan defends her after Kemi Olunloyo's video. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the video, Kemi boasted about her abilities, claiming she was not an ordinary person and that her spirit was exceptionally strong.

She compared herself to the late Mohbad, stating that his spirit was also powerful, like hers.

Kemi, who made bold utterance about her late father lashed out at Iyabo Ojo, accusing her of disrespect by calling her name, and referred to her as an illegitimate child.

She went on to label Iyabo Ojo a "call-girl" while continuing her tirade against her children.

See the video here:

What fans said about Kemi Olunloyo's video

Many fans reacted after listening to what Kemi said in her recording. Here are comments about it below:

@sewedolagos commented:

"Oloriburuku, your strong spirit can not do you good , chosen one."

@allmylove326 shared:

"Lies, it will not happen sorry. She is married that’s it period."

@olimarpot stated:

"Who is it that has said a thing, and it comes to pass when the Lord has not spoken no body Kemi.. All u have said will happen to u in Jesus christ name.Amen."

@omo_vivi shared:

"How was your appointment with your doctor today? Hope ur medication was increased."

@olubunmilatifat commented:

"When I was reading what you wrote about your Dad, I was lamenting not knowing you have problems. God will visit to heal you."

Kemi Olunloyo shares more details about father

Legit.ng had reported that Kemi Olunloyo continued recounting some terrible ordeal she allegedly faced in the hand of her father when he was alive.

She claimed that her father allegedly destroyed her journey, while helping others. The journalist also said some awful things about the deceased.

Fans of the journalist were moved by her tears as they tried to console her and encouraged her to move on, however, some didn't pity her as they tried to silence her from further utterance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng