Singer Priscilla has shared a heartwarming video showing how she welcomed her husband back from London after his show

The singer, who had recently left Tanzania, was seen in the video lamenting how much she would miss him during his absence

Her post quickly sparked mixed reactions from fans, while some praised the couple for their display of affection, others voiced differing opinions

Newly married brand influencer Priscilla Mbamkala has shared a romantic video to announce the arrival of her husband from London.

A few days ago, Priscilla expressed how much she would miss her husband as he travelled to London for a show.

Priscilla appreciated God that her husband came back home. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on Snapchat, Priscilla is seen getting into her car, one gifted to her by her husband after their wedding, as she heads to the airport to pick him up.

Upon arrival, she picks up her husband, and the two head home together.

Priscilla and Juma Jux share kisses

During the drive back, the couple shares a tender moment, exchanging kisses while Priscilla rests her back on her husband's chest.

Priscilla and Juma Jux shares private moment in car. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

Priscilla appreciated God that her husband had a safe trip back to his base in Tanzania.

The private video comes just weeks after Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi publicly criticized the couple, insulting them over their frequent romantic videos.

See the recording here:

Reactions trail Priscilla's video

Fans reacted after seeing the clip shared by the brand influencer. Here are some comments below:

@house.ofomele shared:

"E be like say this marriage thing dey sweet o."

@dfwcomfortjohn reacted:

"Hold am tight well we’ll husband of your youth, may this beautiful union last long amen."

@wilfredachom shared:

"Our wife is glowing , happy wife , happy Juma."

@ultimatejoy stated:

"Other couples create content with their wives and children why is Priscilla own different you all should chilled abeg . Small thing keep your marriage private what do you know about the both of them apart from what the post out here as content which is healthy. We need more couples that are in loved to show it nothing to hide atleast those that have given up on marriage will know that healthy relationships and marriages still exist and must be promoted."

@priscy2.0 commented:

"You guys should give @its.priscy her award o,cuz this gal trends effortlessly without evening doing too much na she get this year. She has been entertaining you people since she announce her marriage"

@lady_ehioma reacted:

"My ship ,how can you tell two celebrities to keep their marriage private ,life style content creator and a TikToker?una nor well."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to bouncer at Priscilla's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo was not happy to be harassed by bouncers at her daughter's wedding.

In the clip, two men approached her, attempting to stop her from going on stage to dance at her daughter's wedding in Tanzania.

They asked her to move aside, but another man intervened, causing them to step back, Iyabo Ojo reacted to their gesture in response

