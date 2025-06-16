Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo caught the attention of many online as she called out investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo

The movie star in a new video mentioned that Kemi Olunloyo alleged that she was the face behind the controversial blog Gistlover

Reacting to the allegations, the mum of two clarified the situation as she lashed out at the media personality

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has come for investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo following allegations levelled against her.

The movie star in a recent Instagram Live claimed that the media host alleged that she is the face behind the controversial faceless blog Gistlover.

Iyabo Ojo replies Kemi Olunloyo's recent allegations against her, Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @kemiolunloyo

Taking to Instagram Live, Ojo vehemently denied the claims. She strongly condemned the accusation and described the journalist as "unfortunate".

The latest mother-in-law highlighted that if she were the one truly behind Gistlover, let all the curses Kemi Olunloyo laid on her come to pass. But if not, let the curses go to Kemi’s children.

Translating her words to English, Iyabo Ojo said:

“You are an unfortunate person. If I am truly the one behind the blog Gistlover, may all the curses you laid on me come to pass, but if not, it shall never be well with you and your children, Kemi.”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s video

Most of the netizens who came across the viral clip supported Iyabo Ojo for her actions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

olamiteebo said:

"Same gistlover blog that dragged aunty iyabo one time like that??? Nawa o."

teeto__olayeni wrote:

"Long overdue. She can’t remain quiet and watch Lizzy and Kemi talk shiit about her and lay heavy curses on her kids. And Kemi and Lizzy have similar symptoms of madness,Awon werey alaso."

bagsstatement.co said:

"I thought they said glb was owned by tonto? Now it’s iyabo’s??? Kem Kem is not normal at all."

terfaprecious_ said:

"she forget to wear her bonnet o😂."

officialbblessingceo said:

"Make them no dey stress my mama.'

symplydunni_ said:

"Mama you no remember wear bonnet… oh this one pain me oo…."

rekynova wrote:

"The fact that this same chemotherapy and lizard, get girl child ooo. This life wey funny 🤣🤣🤣. Make Dem continue. Lizard husband dey even try, cos he go dey say how him enter this one !!!!!!"

bukola_bbaby said:

"They just they envy queen mother. God is always on her side."

adedamola_tomi wrote:

"Very good. She has been keeping quiet."

morayormii_ wrote:

"And this kemkem been dey talk about her own tr@uma recently ooo come dey su ekun egbere online 😂😂😂."

ofure_adenikekimberly wrote:

"They really need to stop. Lizard and kemi. Have to stop."

symplydunni_ said:

"Oh pricy don carry am go Tanzania, I saw it 😂."

lanorahh_ wrote:

"How can she drag herself? Hustler once dragged this woman to the mud."

mz_rhuby said:

"People are being burnt alive in benue state and this is what we are posting about?….this is terrible."

Iyabo Ojo fires shots at Kemi Olunloyo following allegations made against her. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Kemi Olunloyo drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemi had opened up on how Iyabo Ojo supported her financially with a certain amount.

According to the journalist, Iyabo claimed to be a philanthropist but wanted the world to know about it.

She said that she didn't find it comfortable and compared her to Linda Ikeji, who also gave her money.

Source: Legit.ng