Kemi Olunloyo has continued to recount all the things her father did to her when he was alive

In a video on her social media page, she claimed that her father allegedly destroyed her journey while helping others

Fans of the journalist were moved by her tears as they tried to console her and encouraged her to move on

Popular journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, the daughter of the late governor of Oyo state, Omololu Olunloyo has continued to share videos in reactions to her later father's death.

The media personality in an emotional laden voice while she was in tears claimed that her father destroyed her life while helping his children he had allegedly had outside wedlock.

In the recording, she alleged that her late father blocked all avenues for her to strive while helping the alleged children he had outside.

Kemi Olunloyo alleged that she and her siblings wanted to be politicians and also work at different government parastatals, but her father never allegedly helped them.

She also claimed that one person known as Funke and her mother beat her and gave her bruises. She added that her father asked her to come to him after the incident but in reality, he didn't want her to come to him for help.

Kemi Olunloyo share more details

Also in the video, Kemi Olunloyo asserted that she went to study journalism and had masters in different fields just because of her father.

However, all her efforts were not appreciated, but her father allegedly supported all his other children, who are journalists.

Kemi also alleged that her father went to different governors to tell them not to help her or give employment.

She pointed out that she was 60 years and living in a room apartment. Olunloyo added that no one called her during her birthday or wished her well.

Recall that Kemi had earlier stated that she was no longer part of the Olunloyo's and shared reason for her utterance

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Kemi Olunloyo's video

Netizens reacted to all Kemi Olunloyo said in her video. Here are some comments below:

@ijehairgrowthandskincareinuk wrote:

"I don't understand you, Yoruba, but I just watch. It's well."

@oludare.olatunde shared:

"It is well with you Doctor."

@emperorjamalofficial stated:

"Now I understand your Anger towards your Dad. It is well. I understand better now. Pls forgive."

@togadchopsandgrills reacted:

"God will wipe ur tears and grant u divine solace."

@patdashy said:

"More opening doors for you Dr. Stop crying I know how you're feeling family hate is the worst thing that can happen to someone pls strong."

@surebaba66 reacted:

"Am sorry sis, family turma can weaken someone. Sorry for your lost. Please daddy is gone now. I need you to wake up and become the best in Nigeria. I never use to like you,this ur story now torch me,am so sorry I wish I could hug u now, please forgive me for not liking you before as I didn’t know what you been thru,my God will heal u."

Kemi Olunloyo speaks about her childhood

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo didn't spare her father as she recounted her childhood ordeal.

She also mentioned how the memory haunted her and her reasons for being a single mother.

