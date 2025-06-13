Nigerian singer 2baba’s baby mama Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi became another topic of discussion online following her recent post

The entertainment executive shared a video of herself vibing in a club and decided to throe hot shades online

Pero’s recent remarks have since caught the attention of many, triggering reactions from both her fans and friends

Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi, the baby mama of music icon Innocent Idibia, also known as 2face or 2baba, has fired a shot.

On her Instagram profile, the club owner posted a video of herself partying hard at her club while sharing popular songs from singer 9ice.

2baba’s baby mama Pero Osaiyemi fires shots online. Credit: @peroosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Pero referred to herself as a wonderful one, claiming that she is above people's beef chatter.

“I be the great one! Amebo e so ra yin. I’m beyond your beef talk. Ojumo kan, imo kan, ere kan, ara kan, asa kan. Just like Chameleon… Olomo shi kata l’oba agbado. IGI MU JINA S’ ORI. I think you should know So, Abegi ooooo. OBA O LE PE MEJI L’AAFIN. E ma lo ji soro. Na my brother talk am @9iceofficial. @lasolashq we go hard tonight!”

In a previous report Pero Osaiyemi shared her love story as she marked her husband's birthday.

The mother of four celebrated her man with a heartfelt post on social media, and fans couldn’t get enough of their tale.

According to her, she thought she knew what love was before her husband walked into her life, but it was only afterwards that she truly understood its depth. Pero also shared that her husband didn’t just love her, he saw her at her lowest, even the parts she kept hidden.

She added that he wrapped her in his grace and helped her conceal the parts of herself she had yet to learn to love.

Pero described her husband as the love story she never dared to dream of and the home she didn’t know her heart was longing for.

Sharing details about how her husband fell in love with her, Pero Osaiyemi revealed that when he proposed, he told her he knew he could never be her first lover, but he was ready to be her last and forever.

Netizens react to Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi post

shantizworld said:

"My best , my sweet cousin ❤️❤️❤️."

cocosherrie said:

"Them never see anything them go talk tire😂😂😂😂😂 as e dey pain them we dey live our life😝😝cheers bestie 🥂."

lolarsfabrics said:

"😍😍😍my sweetie. Miss you plenty."

_olatoyin wrote:

"My delectable and gorgeous Mrs A💕💕. That weekend feeling never stops."

laroyale44 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @perosaiyemi_ sweet fanta Diallo♥️!! I don tell my med school sweetheart to translate dis caption gimmee🤣🤣🤣."

officialsamfonii said:

"@official2baba My Idoma Older brother, na @perosaiyemi_ you for just marry from the beginning I'm serious. Me and achola'Adam don d talk this thing since. But it is well. We go still meet for Otukpo. Well done Madam Pero. More GRACE."

e._hams wrote:

"The blessed one. Otilor😂😂😂😂😂😂😂... Peaceful human ❤️❤️❤️."

mogbitezboyo said:

"This outfits na miss Elliot doings ooo 😂😂😂 ❤️."

2baba’s baby mama Pero Osaiyemi tends online. Credit: @perosaiyemi

2baba appreciates son's stepfather

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, recently turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

