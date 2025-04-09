Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the death of her father, a former governor of Oyo state in some videos in a Facebook post

In one of the post, she warned fans not to condole with her and stated where they should direct their messages to

She also said that she was not part of the Olunloyo's family because of the abuse she suffered from her father

Popular journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, the daughter of late governor of Oyo state, Omololu Olunloyo, has reacted to her father's death.

Legit.ng had reported that the governor had passed on a few days to his 90th birthday.

In a series of videos on her Facebook page, she opened up a can of worms about her family and the deceased.

According to her, she was no longer part of the Olunloyo family. She asserted that a lot of fans have been sending condolence messages to her. She warned them to stop doing so, but to direct the message to the platform her father's family opened for that purpose.

Sharing reasons for cutting ties with her father, she noted that the man was two faced. Kemi Olunloyo also added that her father allegedly destroyed the Olunloyo family unit and allegedly tortured she and her siblings.

In one of the recordings, the woman who marked her 60th birthday months ago, explained that her father gave people the impression that she was his favourite, but in the real sense of the word, she wasn't.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks about her dad

In the video, the woman, who dragged Iyabo Ojo and her daughter months ago, claimed that her father was into 'juju' and was occultic.

However, after she called him out on his 80th birthday, he went to Pastor Adeboye and stated that he wanted to give his life to God.

Kemi noted that she forgave her father before he passed on.

In her words:

“My father, Victor Omololu Olunloyo is two different people. He was one person to the world; he was another person to the family. My father destroyed our family unit; my father tortured us as kids. He tortured us emotionally and physically. My father ruined the family unit."

“My father marketed me as his favourite daughter and child to the world; he also marketed himself to me as that. But I was far from being his favourite. My father used me for a lot of things. My father did a lot for all of us. When I said used me, he took advantage of my own positive energies."

“My father was into ‘juju’ heavily. My father was into occult practices and I called my father out on his 80th birthday. After I called him out, he went to Pastor (EA) Adeboye that he wanted to become born-again and he did.”

