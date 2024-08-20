Flavour Causes Stir With How he Maintains Peace in The Midst of His Beautiful Female Fans
- Singer Flavour has shared how he handles beautiful ladies while granting an interview on a podcast
- The High-Iife singer was a guest of Adesope Shopsdoo on the Afrobeat podcast, where he spoke about his career and women
- When asked how he maintain peace in the midst of beautiful women, Flavour said that he takes it one day at a time
Nigerian High-life singer Flavour Okoli, better known as Flavour Nabania, has opened up about the way he handles women in his life.
The music star, who lost his father a few months ago, was a guest of Adesope Shopsdoo on the Afrobeat podcast, where he spoke about his music.
When asked by the host, how he maintains peace in the midst of so many women, who love to have his attention.
The 'Ada Ada' crooner explained that he takes it one at a time. He also said that he cannot be greedy just because he sees a lot of beautiful females around him.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Recall that Flavour Nabania has been linked with different beautiful women in the past. Among them include Chidinma Ekile, who recently opened up about her relationship with the singer.
Below is the video:
Flavour dances with his kid at birthday
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a lovely video of the High-life singer warmed the hearts of fans after he was seen on the dance floor with his children. The singer had attended the birthday of his daughter with his baby mama, Anna Banner.
In the clip, his adopted son was with the music act as they both danced while FIavour had to assist him.
Sophia, the birthday celebrant, later came to join her father and brother on the dance floor as other children cheered.
Flavour shares experience at a club
Legit.ng had reported that the singer, in a viral video, recounted his experience with now-defunct music group Psquare at an event several years ago.
Flavour recalled how a music promoter made him leave the stage during a performance for Psquare
The High-life singer revealed the experience reshaped his idea about his unique sound and transition.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng