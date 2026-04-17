Moments after the Federal High Court in Abuja granted Blord bail, VDM took to social media to acknowledge the businessman's release

VDM hinted that as one wealthy figure exits the prison walls, he is already working on ensuring another influential personality takes their place

Despite being granted bail on self-recognisance, Blord’s movement remains restricted as the court holds his international passport

Social media critic VeryDarkMan has broken his silence shortly after embattled businessman BLORD was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The activist took to Instagram minutes after the court ruling, posting a cryptic message that immediately caught public attention.

“One billionaire is coming out of prison today after 2 weeks, let’s prepare to send another billionaire to jail,” he wrote.

VDM takes to social media to acknowledge Blord's release. Photos: Blord/VDM.

Source: Instagram

The post came just after news emerged that Blord had regained freedom following about 15 days in custody at Kuje prison.

Blord had been remanded after his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of VDM’s image in connection with online disputes.

However, activist Omoyele Sowore later disclosed that the Federal High Court granted the businessman bail on self-recognition.

This means he was released based on his personal undertaking to appear in court when required.

Despite the relief, the court imposed additional conditions, including an order directing him to deposit his international passport.

The measure is intended to restrict travel while the case continues.

Watch the video here:

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng also reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he was willing to forgive Blord and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

During a conversation with human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, the critic hinted that he was ready to forgive the businessman and withdraw the case immediately.

Court orders immediate arrest of Buhari’s ex-minister as details emerge To forgive Blord, VeryDarkMan said the mediator must go online and openly express support for the ruling party and the President.

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Official_Oye stated:

"Na wa oooo Person wey no get degree dey send people wey get degree to prison"

@henry_fred93733 shared:

"Prepare to send another billionaire to jail? My brother, you dey find new customer or you just dey audition for EFCC spokesperson? Calm down na"

@kingwizzi_tweet noted:

"Very Dark Man is just one funny guy. He's preparing to send another person. Let's see how it goes. Who will be next though? "

@mr__lyn wrote:

"VDM is a Big Hypocrite U sef don do jail well well so wetin u wan proof exactly?? the same way they used influence to lock u up is the same way u are now using your influence to protect ego and pride I thought"

VDM hints that as another wealthy figure exit will takes the place of Blord in prison. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM petitions police over Blessing CEO's cancer donations

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that VeryDarkMan submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, accusing Blessing CEO of obtaining money under false pretences after she claimed to be battling stage 4 breast cancer.

The social media activist stated that he donated ₦150 to her account and later suffered financial strain that contributed to severe ulcers requiring costly medical treatment.

VDM emphasised that false health claims exploit compassion and harm Nigerians genuinely struggling with serious conditions who depend on public goodwill for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng