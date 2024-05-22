Singer Flavour has announced that he has lost his father as he shared a video to show his feeling

In the clip, his father was sitting on a wheelchair while he was opposite him playing the guitar and singing for him

Fans of the singer and his colleagues took to the comments section to sympathise with him and wished the old man rest in peace

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour, has lost his age father, and he has announced the sad news on social media.

In a post he shared about the old man, his father was sitting in his wheelchair while he sat a few distances from him.

Flavour loses father. Photo credit @2nitefalvour

Source: Instagram

The dotting singer was seen playing his guitar and was singing while his dad was listening to him.

Flavour's father sits in wheelchair

In the post made on X (formerly known as Twitter), the father of music act who has a blind son, was siting in his wheelchair. He was nodding his head as he enjoyed the music his son was playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The old man was surrounded by his children, who were also enjoying the music played by the high life singer.

Below is the video

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about Flavour's father. Here are some of the comments below:

@ehi_festy:

"Another shutdown burial loading...rest well papa flavour."

@mr_tee_albino:

"Rest in peace Sir."

@ehi_festy:

"Rest well papa."

@nwabenyeogo:

"My heart..I just remember deep cry I had for my dad."

@sandra_nwanne:

"I just lost my Grandma 2 hours ago."

@flavournews:

"RiP Onyemaechi."

@__efyybekee:

"RIP papa ijele."

@angie_marcus11:

"Rip sir."

@emelieprosper:

"Chaii rip sir."

@firstlyqueen:

"Chai!!! Papa Ijele of Africa... Farewell great man....... RIP Sir!!!"

Faithia Williams loses dad

Legit.ng had reported that Faithia Williams had lost her father.

She took to social media to announce the sad news in April. The movie star prayed for the repose of her father to rest in peace.

Celebrities also took to the comments section to join her in mourning the great loss.

Source: Legit.ng