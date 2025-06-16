Nigerian social commentator Deeone has broken his online silence about the mass killings in Benue

The public figure took to social media to blow hot at the netizens, calling on him to speak on the matter after VeryDarkMan did

Deeone’s heated reaction to the calls of the people triggered an online debate after his video went viral

Nigerian comedian and social media commentator, Aderombi Adedayo Martin aka Deeone, has reacted to the Benue mass killing that took place in the early hours of June 14, 2025.

Recall that shortly after the massacre that took place in Yelwata, Benue state, online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, visited the place and publicised what had happened on his platform for Nigerians to see.

Deeone slams VDM as he reacts to Benue killings. Photos: @deeonetv, @verydarkblackman

Shortly after VDM visited the site of the Benue mass killings, many netizens started to call on his online rival, Deeone, to speak on the matter. This move didn’t go down well with the former BBNaija star, and he finally reacted on social media.

On his new Instagram account, Deeone posted a video where he sympathised with the people of Benue state over the tragedy before he addressed the people, calling on him to speak on the matter. According to the public figure, he only promotes the positive side of things unlike VeryDarkMan.

He said:

“My heart goes out to everybody who’s affected in Benue state and in all parts of Nigeria and the world, recently we had what happened in Benue. But stop telling me to talk about something by force. If you look at what I promote, my own is about looking at the positive side of most situations, correcting people so that they can be better. VDM on the other hand, talks about negativity, that’s what he amplifies. We are two different people. If I talk about what he talks about, you people will say ‘oh, you can never be him’, so leave me and let me do my own thing.”

Deeone accuses VDM of profiting off people’s tragedy

Speaking further, Deeone addressed his former Instagram page which he lost after it was massively reported and he told netizens not to tell him to add his voice to the Benue killings because VeryDarkMan should be enough. He also added that VeryDarkMan only went to Benue to make money off the people’s pain.

He said:

“Shebi you people reported my other platform, for false accusations o, I didn’t do anything wrong. Then leave me, let me do my own thing. Why should I add my voice if your VDM is enough? Why is he screaming on the streets if he’s that influential? Why are you filming people’s tragedy and using it to make money online? That’s what you want me to do? If na your pikin, you go film am? Are we not civilised? You people don’t have sense that’s why Nigeria is the way it is. There are people responsible for every place in Nigeria. That community get local government chairman, una leave am, enter street dey talk to the masses so that they will do what? The masses are helpless. There are security agencies where you can go and find out the real thing that happened.”

See Deeone’s video below:

Reactions as Deeone reacts to Benue killings

Deeone’s reaction to the killings in Benue as well as to VeryDarkMan’s move after the tragedy was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Legitjydegram said:

“Jealousy wan kee u.”

Bewaji_ng said:

“Dee one .. if you see anybody wey mumu pass you… You suppose sue am 😂😂😂.”

Bigfish_united said:

“You don't want him to film what happened so we can keep hiding it... No worries e go reach you In no Time.”

Seunojif wrote:

“Baba no get anything to say. He’s waiting for VDM to talk so he can talk about VDM. Na VDM full him skull instead of brain. 😂😂”

Cecilia__remi said:

“Anyone that needs your voice on anything is a mumu.”

Move_of_god said:

“Deeone has allowed his hate on vdm to cloud his senses😢😢😢what a pity.”

Tiwasavageng said:

“No one told you to talk about anything, rest!!”

Blessed_mikky said:

“Believe it or not , nobody Dey him dm 😂.”

Papichu_lo335 said:

“U b mumu bro. Sometimes it's better u don't talk at all. I pour u spit.”

Maverick_da_vinci wrote:

“Werey said I've made calls, and the pope spoke about it😂.”

Ebrislove said:

“You can't breathe without VDM.”

Philipokafoleo said:

“Who begged you to talk? Nobody needs your stupid ideas.”

Deeone slams VDM as he reacts to Benue killings. Photo: @deeonetv

VDM addresses Benue protesters after killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM shared a video from his visit to Yelwata, Benue state.

Sharing the video, the social media critic sent a message to President Bola Tinubu-led administration as he wrote:

"I am live in yelewata in Benue state where over 200 people were kpaid yesterday being 14/6/2025….dear president bola Ahmed tinubu is this what you promised Nigeria during the campaign, look at this video for how long will this continue, BENUE IS BLEEDING,when does this stop?"

