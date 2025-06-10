Portable claims he was nearly attacked on stage like late Mohbad and showed off an injury to prove it

He says the attacker emerged from the audience mid-performance and tried to jab him with a needle

Social media was abuzz as many called for the singer to get medical attention, while others questioned the incident’s truth

Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has raised serious alarm after a performance in Ikorodu, Lagos, ended in chaos.

In a now-viral video posted on his Instagram, the "Zazu" crooner claimed that someone in the crowd attempted to inject him during the live show.

Portable, known for his eccentric performances and controversial outbursts, said the incident reminded him of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of fellow artist Mohbad.

Portable cries out after chaotic Ikorodu show.

According to him, he narrowly escaped what he believes could have been a fatal attack.

He declared:

“I went to perform in Ikorodu, and they injected me. They want to kill me like they did to Mohbad I was performing when a guy just ran out from the crowd to inject me. I slammed the mic on him.”

The singer further revealed that his leg was injured during the ensuing commotion as fans rushed toward him.

While clarifying that no physical fight broke out, he claimed his leg was broken in the rush of the crowd who attempted to embrace him.

“We didn’t fight each other at the show. It was just chaos. See, if they had tried to fight me, I would have retaliated. But in the process of trying to embrace me, they hit my leg.”

The visibly shaken singer showed off a swollen leg in the video and hinted that the attacker might have been sent by enemies who didn’t want to see him succeed.

See the video here:

Fans react online

Following the video, concerned fans and internet users flooded the comment section with reactions ranging from shock to worry, while others made light of the situation with typical Nigerian humour.

@lemmah_beauty_home wrote:

"Who shooook my guy injection first? I wan fight!

@omolara_sunshine said:

"Hmmm Fortable Dee-La Portable! Eyan kan soso tiwọn npeni pipu! Irunmọlẹ Naija music industry! Gbere, wa pẹ, wa lass."

@bholaromobaba warned:

"Make you sha no call nurse give you injection o, anyone wey dem use jazz knack must not take injection else na kpai straight."

@me_ta_tron80 added:

"Abeg go hospital go check yourself because of the injection wey you talk say dem shook you."

@olumayor_oba dropped this:

" For those of us that always run to comment section, our pocket will never dry by the grace of God."

@wots.blog jokingly wrote:

"Omo! See Tony Montana first. This guy na fame miss road I swear."

@lottoman199 said:

"To afford bandage now don hard Portable. Omo sapa no good oooo."

Portable cries out after chaotic Ikorodu show.

