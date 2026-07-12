Cross River Police confirmed the death of Mrs Affiong Peters, who became unresponsive inside a commercial bus in Calabar on Saturday night

The driver picked up eight passengers from Watt Market Roundabout and was heading towards the Mbukpa axis when the incident occurred along Edgerly Road

Passengers rushed Mrs Peters to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where medical staff confirmed her death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Calabar, Cross River State - An elderly woman identified as Mrs Affiong Peters died after collapsing inside a commercial minibus in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The tragic incident which occurred on Saturday night, July 11, 2026, sparked concern among fellow passengers who witnessed the incident.

Female passenger slumps, dies inside commercial bus in Calabar. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The state police spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the incident took place at approximately 11:30 p.m.

He explained that the bus driver, Mr John Okon John, walked into Atakpa Police Station to report that one of his passengers had become unresponsive during the trip.

As reported by The Punch, Eitokpah made this known in a statement on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The driver had loaded eight passengers from the Watt Market Roundabout and was travelling along Edgerly Road, off William George, bound for the Edgerly–Mbukpa–Afukam axis when Mrs Peters showed signs of distress.

How woman died inside commercial bus

Eitokpah said as the vehicle pulled over to allow a passenger to alight, Mrs Peters stepped out of the bus.

He said the woman then sat on the ground, stopped responding to those around her and was unable to speak.

"Concerned passengers immediately assisted in returning her to the vehicle, and she was promptly taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar, for emergency medical attention. Regrettably, she was later confirmed dead by medical personnel."

Eitokpah said the cause of death was not immediately established.

According to the statement, some passengers present at the time speculated that underlying health conditions or stress may have played a role.

Family informed, arrangements underway

The police spokesperson confirmed that Mrs Peters' family had since been reached and notified of her passing.

"The deceased's family has since been identified and duly informed. They are currently making arrangements for the preservation of her remains."

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, and the police described the event as a medical emergency.

Police react as a woman dies inside a minibus in Calabar. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Woman slumps, dies at UTME centre

Recall that Oluwasola Victoria Adebayo collapsed and died while waiting for her child during the UTME in Ondo State.

She reportedly complained of weakness before collapsing at the examination centre.

Police released her remains to her family following the tragic incident.

Catholic priest slumps, dies while playing tennis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Catholic Diocese of Awka in Anambra state was thrown into mourning following the death of a priest.

Reverend Father Anthony Udogu slumped and died while playing lawn tennis on Monday, May 19, 2025

The Diocesan Chancellor, Rev Fr Charles Ndubuisi, announced the tragic incident, stating that funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Source: Legit.ng