Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, has come out with a fresh, chaotic video to continue dragging the socialite

The Kenyan woman made serious allegations against the nightlife boss’ wife, stirring mixed reactions online

Many social media users shared their observations on Hellen's adamant request for Pascal Okechukwu to ascertain the paternity of their "son"

In a fresh twist of events, Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has ignited mixed reactions online.

Hellen has refused to take a break from dragging the nightlife boss on social media platforms, but this latest post takes things to another level.

Cubana CP's 'baby mama' blasts him and his wife for using juju on her. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

After several failed attempts to get him to take a paternity test to confirm the 2-year-old boy’s paternity, Hellen Ati went back to dragging him online.

This time, she brought his wife into the drama and alleged that she was using fet*sh practices against her. She claimed that she and her husband, Cubana Chiefpriest, had been using “jazz” on her, but their attempts had failed.

Taking things a step further, she also exposed how CP likes to be pleasured in the bedroom.

Her video has sparked fresh reactions from social media users, with many wondering if Chiefpriest might actually be the father of her son, Pascal.

Watch the video below:

Recall, the mother of two resumed calling out the celebrity barman in a fresh post she shared via her official page.

She threatened him as usual, but also made a remark that sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Hellen Ati drags Cubana CP, wife

Read some reactions below:

@chikel_rhinestones_world said:

"Why is she always mentioning his wife, was she there when you both did the genial meet and greet?"

@kokoletjenny said:

"Just a perfect way to start my week😂😂😂it’s been a week now I haven’t heard from her😂😂😂this woman no go surrender anytime soon."

@spiderdike said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Chief priest wife needs to be happy for this lady is helping keeping pascal away from other women😂😂😂😂if CP comot woman pant and remember this girl I swear him preek go just fall😂😂😂."

Cubana CP's 'baby mama' Hellen Ati releases fresh video, drags his wife. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

@the_melanin_jayne said:

"This woman cracks me up a lot😂😂 but wait! Is it not possible for her to sue him and make him conduct this DNA test? Yes this woman is funny but she is actually crying out, and if the child is really his, shouldn’t he take responsibility?"

@beautykillsmontage said:

"Omoh this woman is not going back oh , it’s already too late🤣 Pascal go dey collect every eke market lol."

@iamtosinbabs said:

"If Pascal wants to prove her wrong, he should go for the DNA naa, it can be done in Nigeria if he don't trust their medical facilities over there in Kenya. At least DNa will allow us hear word."

@kayduch said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 this lady was an escapee from Nigeria. She's so used to the Nigerian slang."

