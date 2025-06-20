Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the videos comedienne Real Warri Pikin shared announcing her pregnancy

The journalist who shared her evidence, alleged that Warri Pikin had lost a baby which was the gym picture she shared

Kemi Olunloyo further sparked reactions online after she claimed Warri Pikin was wearing a prosthetic baby bump in the viral video she shared

Comedienne and actress Real Warri Pikin's pregnancy has continued to cause controversy online as journalist Kemi Olunloyo shared her take.

Recall that Warri Pikin shared a video of her and her family to announce her pregnancy, stirring mixed reactions.

Kemi Olunloyo accuses Real Warri Pikin of wearing prosthetic baby bump. Credit: realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

While some fans congratulated her, others made bold claims about her pregnancy as they dug up old pictures.

In a bid to debunk the rumour, the comedienne shared a video with her baby bump visible for all to see.

Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Warri Pikin's pregnancy

Reacting via her Facebook page, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Warri Pikin lost a baby, adding that the gym picture she shared was not from 2025.

The journalist claimed that the comedienne was wearing a prosthetic baby bump, adding a surrogate was carrying the baby on her behalf.

"Warri Pikin fans: Do you know what Authentication means in Journalism? Is this not a photo from the video she posted? Authentication is attached to your devices. The date and time you captured an image or video. It’s NOT 2025Could be when she lost the previous baby. #kemitalksignorance," she wrote.

"Warri Pikin 🇳🇬 This is a surrogacy pregnancy. She lost her last one. This is still her baby 100%. However she’s wearing a prosthetic baby bump," she added.

The screenshot of Kemi Olunloyo's post about Real Warri Pikin's pregnacy is below:

Kemi Olunloyo's allegations about Real Warri Pikin’s pregnancy stir controversy. Credit: realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

What netizens are saying

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Kemi Olulonyo's post, read the comments below:

Victoria Oluchi Kingsley said:

"Was she this size before? Someone that obviously loose a lot of weight before taking in. Abeg abeg dey go."

Vicky Obulor reacted:

"I understand your point, but I believe we should be careful with conclusions, especially when it involves someone’s personal pain. A screenshot or reposted video doesn’t always reflect the exact date of the original event — metadata can change when files are edited, saved, or shared."

Ellastacia Chibuogwu said:

"Na till real warri pikin go Live for Facebook b4 you go rest."

Oghenetejiri Churchill commented:

"How ehn take concern u."

Silas Prince Udeme reacted:

"Guy this woman I'm begging to look you somehow now honestly speaking."

Timeless Thelma commented:

"Timeless Thelma s ma, this pregnancy photo wasn't recent? Because your take here is deep!"

Ngozi Osoto commented:

"On 15th she installed a wig, On 17th morning she braid her hair."

Warri Pikin speaks on her weight loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Warri Pikin revealed the real reason behind her motivation for her weight loss.

Warri Pikin shared an old photo of herself with her husband when she was still plus-sized and claimed that it was her motivation. The comedian's post, however, stirred diverse opinions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng