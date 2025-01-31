Comedian Real Warri Pikin cheered Nigerians up with her latest post about her weight loss journey

The comedian, who has always been vocal about her body transformation revealed the real motivation behind her decision to shed some weight

Real Warri Pikin showed off her before picture while comparing it to her current look, one that has now raised reactions on social media

Anita Asuoha, a female Nigerian comedian, popular, shared a video where she disclosed the real reason behind her motivation for weight loss, as she shared a post online.

Real Warri, via the official social media handle, shared a video where he disclosed the real reason behind her motivation for weight loss.

It is glaring that the comedian has always shared her journey with fans, including how she had to undergo surgery, how she coped and whatnot.

Comedian Real Warri Pikin shares a hilarious post about her weight loss transformation. Credit: @realwarrioikin

Source: Instagram

How Warri Pikin was able to lose weight

While she spoke, an old photo of her with her husband popped up on the screen and she pointed it out as a major source of motivation.

The image was an old one from her previous weight, where she called herself names, adding that there was no way she could have continued in that manner.

Warri Pikin spoke further, she referred to a picture depicting her current status and described herself as more beautiful and befitting than her husband, who is 7 years older than her.

Watch the hilarious video here:

In conclusion, she told her fans and social media family that weight loss is not a destination, but a journey and that she will do everything to remain fit.

Reactions to Warri Pikin's post on weight loss

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@empressemami said:

"This journey very hard😢but we move because we must look good😅😅😅and stay healthy 👍."

@ucheokwuose said:

"You transformed from mummy G O for ikot ekpene to a preachers wife in LA 😂❤️👏."

@beauevent:

"I too like you 😂😂😍😍😍so real ..keep inspiring us now you look like his younger sister 😍😍😍."

@cecyhub:

"Mama, even we sef your fam, we see you and we're motivated 😍❤️❤️you're a true gem❤️."

@its_magekboi:

"The U in You is greater than the U you become i.e to say, the earlier you show understanding to why you need to stay healthy, the better you become and look…. Greatest motivation for healthy living."

@victoriageorge119:

"It's the aunty were come from contonu for me😂😂😂.We move❤️❤️."

@babyypinky001:

"Omoh this is perfect."

@etinajayi:

"This real Warri pikin nor fit kill me with laugh, she say she be like ikechuku senior sister wey come from Cotonou oh lawddd😂😂😂."

Warri Pikin speaks on her new look

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, spoke about what fashion means to her and what defines her style.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she said losing weight did not affect her style, but she had to change most clothes in her wardrobe.

She further spoke on the reason behind her low haircut, which she has been adorning for a while now.

