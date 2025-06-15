Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin is expecting her fourth child to the joy of numerous fans on social media

On June 15, 2025, Father’s Day, the media personality announced her pregnancy with a touching video

The heartwarming display of love and appreciation for Warri Pikin’s husband, Ikechukwu, got netizens talking

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin is pregnant and expecting her fourth child to the joy of fans.

The media personality announced the great news with her fans on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, on her official Instagram page.

The news was shared with a heartwarming video where Warri Pikin’s husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, was greatly appreciated for his role in their lives as a husband and a father.

Nigerians gush as Real Warri Pikin announces pregnancy on Father's Day. Photos: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

The clip showed Warri Pikin’s three children, including her adopted daughter, surrounding Ikechukwu and hailing him on Father’s Day. They all rocked matching tan-coloured outfits as they danced to Spyro’s song, Aplaudize, which is dedicated to celebrating the role of men and good fathers in society.

As the video progressed, Warri Pikin finally made an appearance, and she showcased her growing baby bump. The comedian had a big smile on her face as she joined her husband and kids to sing and dance.

The heartwarming video was accompanied by a caption where Warri Pikin appreciated her husband, Ikechukwu and confirmed that they were indeed welcoming another child. She wrote:

“One of the best decisions I’ve made in life was saying “yes” to my husband. Because in choosing him, I didn’t just get the most loving partner, I gave my children the best father.

Loving, caring, steady, strong, super supportive, and fiercely committed to Family and most of all God. You’re the kind of man who makes parenting look like purpose.

As we prepare to welcome another heartbeat into our family, I’m reminded again that this life, our life, is a gift. Happy Father’s Day, my love. We’re so blessed to have you.”

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Real Warri Pikin announces pregnancy

Real Warri Pikin’s pregnancy announcement quickly drew the attention of her numerous fans. Many of them trooped to her comment section to celebrate with her family and join her in appreciating her husband, Ikechukwu:

Flakes_ff said:

“OMG MY FAVES 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ I'm so happy for your beautiful family. Congrats. Sending so much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Mercyjohnsonokojie said:

“Congratulations sweeetsss😍.”

Tamara_genesis said:

“I’m just here smiling like a fish lol…Happy Father’s Day and congratulations to the Asuohas ❤️🔥.”

Mofedamijo said:

“This my pikinnnnn hey Oblorblorrrrrrr see Wetin Chelsea small small wins cause naaah 😂. Congratulations Ikechukwu na man you be. I see you and how you hold it all together. You are God sent. Happy Father’s Day.”

Olowookereveronicaabiola said:

“Men, she lost weight oga knack am belle sharp sharp 😂.”

Ella_elle111 said:

“😍😍😍, she looks to good to resist.”

Booskhi wrote:

“Lmaoo as she loose wight baba knack am belle ! She was feeling herself too much😂😂😂😂😂😂! Congrats mama.”

Benji.elu said:

“This your new shape has made your husband not allow you rest in the order room , now belle don come.”

Meetladyamaka_ said:

“Ikechukwu no allow this woman Rest😂.”

Laviv_designs wrote:

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today,she’s looks so beautiful 😍.”

Exquisite.thriftz said:

“This is so beautiful 😍.”

Fans celebrate as Real Warri Pikin announces pregnancy. Photos: @realwarripikin / IG

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin speaks on her weight loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Real Warri Pikin disclosed the real reason behind her motivation for her weight loss, as she shared a post online.

The comedian shared an old photo of herself with her husband when she was still plus-sized and claimed that it was her motivation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng