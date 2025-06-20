Priscilla Ojo melted hearts online as she was seen giving her man a relaxing massage and facial in a new viral video

Jux, who recently came back from a trip abroad, looked totally smitten as his wife ensured he was spoiled and cared for

Fans flooded the comments praising her marriage game, while others begged for more tips on how to keep a man happy

Newlywed Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur, Priscilla Ojo, now known as Mrs. Mkambala, is setting relationship standards with her Tanzanian heartthrob and singer, Juma Jux.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in a lavish cross-border celebration in Nigeria and Tanzania, culminating in a grand ceremony in Dar es Salaam on May 28, have continued to melt hearts online.

In a trending video making the rounds, Priscilla was seen pampering her husband with a home spa session, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Juma Jux has been having a great time with Priscilla Ojo since returning from his UK trip. Photos: @its.priscy/IG.

Source: Instagram

The influencer captioned the clip:

“Guys, watch part 11 of home spa from wifey. Our girl sabi take care of her man o! Our in-law dey enjoy. Singles come learn from our princess. #JPcelebrationmood”

See the video here:

Netizens react to Priscilla’s marriage goals

The video triggered a wave of reactions as fans and followers gushed over how Priscilla is spoiling Jux, with many agreeing that she’s raising the bar for Gen Z wives.

@ojukalydia wrote:

“This kind of enjoyment is every man’s dream. I hope we are learning. Well done, Mrs. Mkambala!”

Another fan, @thriftby_everythingg, teased:

“Our honourable in-law... you go soon pay another extra bride price. Priscy we're proud of you.”

Apparently, the pampering content was so juicy that fans wanted more. According to one netizen:

“Even people on TikTok were asking Priscy for part 3, she said that one is for her view only. I no fit laugh!”

@pat3shai added a warning to haters:

“When she picks 5 wigs, Twitter people shouldn’t cry o. She’s doing her job well and the husband is enjoying peace of mind and premium pampering.”

Fans crowned Priscilla the ultimate wife material, with @priscyjuma_kingofhearts declaring:

“Our Gen Z wife Mrs. Mkambala is the definition of wife material. Soft, loving, and pampering her husband effortlessly.”

With their marriage already gaining massive attention online, Team Juma and Priscilla (JP) are fast becoming one of social media’s favorite love stories.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux tied the knot in a cross-border wedding ceremony. Photos: @its.priscy/IG

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo shares romantic clip with Juma Jux

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Mbamkala shared a romantic video to announce the arrival of her husband from London. This came a few days ago after Priscilla expressed how much she would miss her husband as he travelled to London for a show.

In the video posted on Snapchat, Priscilla is seen getting into her car, one gifted to her by her husband after their wedding, as she heads to the airport to pick him up. Upon arrival, she picks up her husband, and the two head home together.

During the drive back, the couple shares a tender moment, exchanging kisses while Priscilla rests her back on her husband's chest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng